IIROC Trade Resumption – CBDX

- August 9th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Canbud Distribution Corporation CSE Symbol: CBDX All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 AM 8102021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c2092.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canbud Distribution

Canbud Distribution Corp. Commences Psychedelics Operations in Jamaica

