IIROC Trade Resumption – CBDX
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on
Trading resumes in:
Company: Canbud Distribution Corporation
CSE Symbol: CBDX
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 8/10/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
