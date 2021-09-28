Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kris Dahl to the Board of Directors of The Vegetarian Butcher . TVB operates in the plant-based meat sector with two retail locations in Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia. TVB is one of …

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kris Dahl to the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of The Vegetarian Butcher (“ TVB ”). TVB operates in the plant-based meat sector with two retail locations in Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia. TVB is one of GOAT’s current investee companies and it plans to become the number one plant-based meat company in Canada, while curating high-quality vegan meat products and brands for consumers.

Mr. Dahl is currently the Chief Operating Officer (“ COO ”) and a Director of GOAT and brings over 25 years of financial and operational experience with a focus on commercial investment and lending to the Board of TVB. He is also the founder and managing director of Greenbridge Capital Corp., which is a niche lender that provides liquidity to law firms and their clients. Kris’ areas of expertise include negotiations, project and company financing, business development, and operations management, which will all combine to help TVB navigate its new stage of growth as it continues to expand its retail footprint and overall business.

Mr. Dahl’s appointment to TVB’s Board is strategically aligned with GOAT’s mission of being a partner-of-choice in the food technology, functional food, plant-based alternatives and blue economy industries. With the opportunity to continue to drive Billy Goat Brands’ strategy to deliver a positive impact for its partners while providing an ESG-driven investment solution for investors.

Management Commentary

“I am pleased to have been appointed to TVB’s Board, as we continue to drive the industry forward via one of GOAT’s investee companies,” said Kris Dahl, COO and Director of GOAT. “On behalf of GOAT, we are happy to see the progress that TVB has made thus far and are proud of this investment, as TVB continues to provide meat alternatives not only to vegetarian and vegans, but also to other health-conscious consumers. I look forward to supporting the objectives of the business and we will continue to prioritize strong corporate governance and sustainable growth in the plant-based meat sector for TVB,” added Mr. Dahl.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Dahl join our Board, to position him closer to the business and provide the capital markets and other advisory services that is core to GOAT’s value proposition for investee companies,” said Blair Lowther, Chief Executive Officer and Director of TVB. “As our businesses continues to become the customer’s preferred grocer for plant-based meat products, we are looking forward to leveraging Mr. Dahl’s extensive experience to help guide TVB and drive our growth into the future,” added Mr. Lowther.

Market-Maker Engagement

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral” or the “Market-Maker”) to provide market-making services (the “Services”). Integral has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Billy Goat’s shares. Under the agreement between Market-Maker and the Company (the “Integral Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Integral a fixed cash fee of $6,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. The initial term of the Integral Agreement will last three months unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice.

Integral’s Services will also involve correcting temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. The Market-Maker will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the Services. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of Billy Goat. However, the Market-Maker and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Billy Goat and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is arm’s length to the Company. The Market-Maker is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

