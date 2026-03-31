Newmont Announces First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its first quarter 2026 results after North American markets close on Thursday, April 23, 2026 . A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day , which is 7:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Friday, April 24, 2026 . A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont's First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/351410623
Analyst Registration for Q&A: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/351410623?pwd=1xsDlN9Y
The webcast materials will be available Thursday, April 23, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
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Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
Media Contact – Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com