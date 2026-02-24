New research shows top OEMs cut downtime recovery by 40%, strengthening profitability through resilience-first strategies

Findings reveal how leading machine builders strengthen recovery, consistency and customer outcomes

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today released new global research that highlights how leading machine builders are strengthening performance, resilience and customer trust amid increasingly complex operating conditions.  

Titled, the OEM Advantage Playbook, the research is based on insights gained from 500 OEM leaders across 17 countries. It highlights that while OEMs continue to navigate workforce instability, supply chain volatility, cost pressure and rising customer expectations, many are adapting how they operate to perform more consistently when conditions are less predictable. Rather than relying solely on machine performance, leading OEMs are focusing on faster recovery, operational consistency and decision-making grounded in data.

"The next era of OEM leadership won't be defined by who builds the most advanced machine," said Evan Kaiser, vice president, global OEM and emerging industries at Rockwell Automation. "It will be defined by who builds a business that delivers consistent performance despite workforce turnover, supply disruptions and relentless market pressure."

Key Findings from the Research:

  • Rapid Recovery Is the New Profitability Lever - With average outages lasting 40 hours and costing $3.6 million, leading OEMs enable their customers to recover in 24 hours or less. These organizations design machines to detect issues early and restore performance quickly, helping to protect revenue and customer confidence.
  • Workforce Instability Is Now Permanent, and Winners Design For It - With turnover reaching 47 percent in some regions, leading OEMs embed expertise into machines and workflows to reduce dependence on individual experience while enabling faster onboarding and consistent performance.
  • Performance Measurement Is Evolving - High-performing OEMs prioritize profitability and customer outcome metrics - cost of goods sold, lead times, downtime recovery - alongside traditional production yield and emerging people-centered measures like safety and satisfaction.
  • Technology Is Being Applied With Greater Intent - Top performers adopt digital twins, AMRs and cobots strategically to design quality into machines and improve deployment consistency, applying field insights to inform future designs rather than solving isolated problems.
  • Compliance and Cybersecurity Are Becoming Differentiators - Leading OEMs integrate cybersecurity into product design from the outset, treating security with the same discipline as safety to support market access, reduce delays and build customer trust.

To learn more, the full findings of the OEM Advantage Playbook can be found here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

 

