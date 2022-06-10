Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Five-year follow-up analysis of the Phase 3 CLL14 trial (median follow-up of 65.4 months) continues to demonstrate longer progression-free survival (PFS) after fixed-duration venetoclax plus obinutuzumab compared to fixed-duration chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and coexisting conditions
  • PFS was significantly superior for venetoclax plus obinutuzumab compared to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab (median not reached [NR] vs. 36.4 months, p
  • A majority of patients treated with venetoclax and obinutuzumab remain without relapse four years after completing the venetoclax-based combination treatment

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced five-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CLL14 trial, finding that over 60 percent of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who had received one-year fixed-duration combination treatment of VENCLYXTO ® VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab (GAZYVA ® ) continued to show longer progression-free survival (PFS) and higher rates of undetectable minimal residual disease (MRD) after four years off treatment. 1 The findings were presented at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress (Abstract #S148).

"Long-term data from the CLL14 trial show that the one-year fixed-duration combination regimen of venetoclax and obinutuzumab offers patients the possibility of four years of CLL treatment-free response without disease progression," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Since its approval, this chemotherapy-free combination option has helped transform the therapeutic landscape for CLL."

Data shows that after more than five years of median follow-up (65.4 months), PFS remained significantly superior among patients treated with the VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA and obinutuzumab combination compared to the chlorambucil and obinutuzumab chemotherapy regimen (n=432; median NR vs 36.4 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.35 [95% CI 0.26-0.46], p 1 The improvement in PFS was maintained across all risk groups, including patients with TP53 mutation/deletion and unmutated IGHV status. 1

Among the secondary endpoints, patients were assessed for MRD in peripheral blood and/or bone marrow, using next generation sequencing. Undetectable MRD (uMRD) was defined as less than one CLL cell being identified per 10,000 lymphocytes sampled. Four years after treatment completion, 18.1 percent of patients treated with the VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA-based combination still had uMRD compared to 1.9 percent of patients in the chlorambucil combination study arm. 1

The estimated overall survival (OS) rate was 81.9 percent in the VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA-based combination and 77.0 percent in the chlorambucil combination group (HR 0.72 [0.48-1.09], p=0.12) at five years after randomization. 1

No new safety signals were observed in the five-year follow-up analysis. The most frequently occurring serious adverse reactions (>=2%) in patients receiving the VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA-based combination were pneumonia, sepsis, febrile neutropenia, and tumor lysis syndrome. 1

"Four years following treatment completion, we are pleased to report that approximately three out of five patients who received the fixed-duration combination treatment with venetoclax have remained progression free," said Othman Al-Sawaf, M.D., investigator in the CLL14 study, hematologist-oncologist at the University Hospital Cologne in Germany, and study physician at the German CLL Study Group. "Additionally, it is notable that the population of patients who received chlorambucil combination was observed to have slightly more than twice the rate of progression events, compared to the patients who received the venetoclax combination."

VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About the CLL14 Phase 3 Trial 3,4,5
The prospective, multicenter, open-label, randomized Phase 3 CLL14 trial, which was conducted in close collaboration with the German CLL Study Group (DCLLSG), evaluated the efficacy and safety of a combined regimen of VENCLYXTO/VENCLEXTA and obinutuzumab (n=216) versus obinutuzumab and chlorambucil (n=216) in previously untreated patients with CLL and coexisting medical conditions (total Cumulative Illness Rating Scale [CIRS] score >6 or creatinine clearance

Key secondary endpoints were rates of MRD in peripheral blood and bone marrow, overall and complete response rates, MRD in complete response in peripheral blood and bone marrow, and overall survival.

In patients with CLL receiving venetoclax combination therapy with obinutuzumab, serious adverse reactions (ARs) were most often due to febrile neutropenia and pneumonia (5 percent each). The most common ARs (≥20 percent) of any grade were neutropenia (60 percent), diarrhea (28 percent), and fatigue (21 percent). Fatal ARs that occurred in the absence of disease progression and with onset within 28 days of the last study treatment were reported in 2 percent (4/212) of patients, most often from infection.

About VENCLYXTO ® (venetoclax)

VENCLYXTO ® (venetoclax) is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers. Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the U.S.

Indication and Important VENCLYXTO (venetoclax) EU Safety Information 4

Indications

Venclyxto in combination with obinutuzumab is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

Venclyxto in combination with rituximab is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with CLL who have received at least one prior therapy.

Venclyxto monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of CLL:

  • In the presence of 17p deletion or TP53 mutation in adult patients who are unsuitable for or have failed a B-cell receptor pathway inhibitor, or
  • In the absence of 17p deletion or TP53 mutation in adult patients who have failed both chemoimmunotherapy and a B-cell receptor pathway inhibitor.

Venclyxto in combination with a hypomethylating agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy.

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients is contraindicated. Concomitant use of strong CYP3A inhibitors at initiation and during the dose-titration phase due to increased risk for tumour lysis syndrome (TLS). Concomitant use of preparations containing St. John's wort as Venclyxto efficacy may be reduced.

Special Warnings & Precautions for Use

Tumour Lysis syndrome, including fatal events, has occurred in patients when treated with Venclyxto. For CLL and AML, please refer to the indication-specific recommendations for prevention of TLS in the Venclyxto summary of product characteristic (SmPC).

Patients should be assessed for risk and should receive appropriate prophylaxis, monitoring, and management for TLS. The risk of TLS is a continuum based on multiple factors, including comorbidities. Venclyxto poses a risk for TLS at initiation and during the dose-titration phase. Changes in electrolytes consistent with TLS that require prompt management can occur as early as 6 to 8 hours following the first dose of Venclyxto and at each dose increase.

Neutropenia (grade 3 or 4) has been reported. Complete blood counts should be monitored throughout the treatment period.

In patients with AML, neutropenia (grade 3 or 4) is common before starting treatment. The neutrophil counts can worsen with Venetoclax in combination with a hypomethylating agent. Neutropenia can recur with subsequent cycles of therapy. Dose modification and interruptions for cytopenias are dependent on remission status.

For CLL and AML, please refer to the indication-specific recommendations for dose modifications for toxicities in the Venclyxto SmPC.

Serious infections including sepsis with fatal outcome have been reported. Monitoring of any signs and symptoms of infection is required. Suspected infections should receive prompt treatment including antimicrobials and dose interruption or reduction as appropriate.

Live vaccines should not be administered during treatment or thereafter until B-cell recovery.

Drug Interactions

In CLL and AML CYP3A inhibitors may increase Venclyxto plasma concentrations.

In CLL, at initiation and dose-titration phase, Strong CYP3A inhibitors are contraindicated due to increased risk for TLS and moderate CYP3A inhibitors should be avoided. If moderate CYP3A inhibitors must be used, please refer to the recommendations for dose modifications in the Venclyxto SmPC.

In AML, please refer to the AML-specific recommendation for dose modifications for potential interactions with CYP3A inhibitors, in the VENCLYXTO SmPC.

Avoid concomitant use of P-gp and BCRP inhibitors at initiation and during the dose titration phase.

CYP3A4 inducers may decrease Venclyxto plasma concentrations.  Avoid coadministration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers. These agents may decrease venetoclax plasma concentrations.

Co-administration of bile acid sequestrants with VENCLYXTO is not recommended as this may reduce the absorption of VENCLYXTO.

Adverse Reactions

CLL

The most commonly occurring adverse reactions (>=20%) of any grade in patients receiving venetoclax in the combination studies with obinutuzumab or rituximab were neutropenia, diarrhoea, and upper respiratory tract infection. In the monotherapy studies, the most common adverse reactions were neutropenia/neutrophil count decreased, diarrhoea, nausea, anaemia, fatigue, and upper respiratory tract infection.

The most frequently occurring serious adverse reactions (>=2%) in patients receiving venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab or rituximab were pneumonia, sepsis, febrile neutropenia, and TLS.  In the monotherapy studies, the most frequently reported serious adverse reactions (>=2%) were pneumonia and febrile neutropenia.

Discontinuations due to adverse reactions occurred in 16% of patients treated with venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab or rituximab in the CLL14 and Murano studies, respectively.  In the monotherapy studies with venetoclax, 11% of patients discontinued due to adverse reactions.

Dosage reductions due to adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients treated with the combination of venetoclax and obinutuzumab in CLL14, in 15% of patients treated with the combination of venetoclax and rituximab in Murano, and in 14% of patients treated with venetoclax in the monotherapy studies. The most common adverse reaction that led to dose interruptions was neutropenia.

AML

The most commonly occurring adverse reactions (>=20%) of any grade in patients receiving venetoclax in combination with azacitidine or decitabine in the VIALE-A and M14-358, respectively, were thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, anaemia, fatigue, pneumonia, hypokalaemia, and decreased appetite, haemorrhage, dizziness/syncope, hypotension, headache, abdominal pain, and anaemia.

The most frequently reported serious adverse reactions (≥5%) in patients receiving venetoclax in combination with azacitidine were febrile neutropenia, pneumonia, sepsis and haemorrhage. In M14-358, the most frequently reported serious adverse reactions (≥5%) were febrile neutropenia, pneumonia, bacteraemia and sepsis.

Discontinuations due to adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients treated with venetoclax in combination with azacitidine in the VIALE-A study, and 26% of patients treated with venetoclax in combination with decitabine in the M14-358 study, respectively.

Dosage reductions due to adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients in VIALE-A, and in 6% of patients in M14-358. Venetoclax dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 72% and 65% of patients, respectively. The most common adverse reaction that led to dose interruption (>10%) of Venetoclax in VIALE-A, were febrile neutropenia, neutropenia, pneumonia, and thrombocytopenia.  The most common adverse reactions that led to dose interruption (≥5%) of venetoclax in M14-358 were febrile neutropenia, neutropenia/neutrophil count decreased, pneumonia, platelet count decreased, and white blood cell count decreased.

Special Populations

Patients with reduced renal function (CrCl

For patients with severe (Child-Pugh C) hepatic impairment, a dose reduction of at least 50% throughout treatment is recommended.

Venclyxto may cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise nursing women to discontinue breastfeeding during treatment.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See Venclyxto (venetoclax) SmPC at www.ema.europa.eu . Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

×