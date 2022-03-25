KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will add new chapters to NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi starting Friday, March 25, 2022 . See the original press release for more information. The Story So Far The story begins when familiar players, including Tsubasa Oozora, receive ...

