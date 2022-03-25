GamingInvesting News

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will add new chapters to NEXT DREAM, the original story by the author of "Captain Tsubasa" Yoichi Takahashi starting Friday, March 25, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

The Story So Far

The story begins when familiar players, including Tsubasa Oozora, receive offers from overseas club teams and transfer to various parts of Europe .

Genzo Wakabayashi , who lost his chance to play in Hamburg, Germany . Kojiro Hyuga , who experienced setbacks in Italy . Taro Misaki , who gave up on going to France because of the accident. Don't miss the new stories as these three make their comebacks in Europe .

What Comes Next?

The Japanese players who moved to Europe will face off in the German league. Fans can look forward to the heated competition between players and the future of new characters.

There will be a brand new NEXT DREAM PV and updates to the official website so be sure to check them out.

New NEXT DREAM PV
https://youtu.be/lXVQ1vmDUUA

NEXT DREAM Official Website
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en/next-dream/

There will also be new in-game campaigns to celebrate including the NEXT DREAM Transfer and the "New Story Release Celebration Cup" so fans can enjoy the new story and game together.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+


Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game


Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)


Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)


Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en


Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en


Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen


Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/


Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48


Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames


Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chapters-for-next-dream-original-story-from-yoichi-takahashi-debut-in-captain-tsubasa-dream-team-301509585.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

