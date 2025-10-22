New Break Appoints Mark Fedosiewich and Andrew Thomson to its Board of Directors, Appoints Phillip Walford as Technical Advisor and Grants Stock Options

New Break Appoints Mark Fedosiewich and Andrew Thomson to its Board of Directors, Appoints Phillip Walford as Technical Advisor and Grants Stock Options

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Fedosiewich and Andrew Thomson to the Company's Board of Directors and Phillip Walford, P. Geo, as a Technical Advisor to the Company. New Break has also expanded its technical team to include Peter Caldbick and Ronnie Therriault. These appointments formalize the involvement by all of these individuals in New Break's recently announced financings and exploration success, building on the Company's new gold discovery at its Moray gold project, located approximately 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario.

Mark Fedosiewich currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of TSX-V listed Vior Inc., after serving as its President and CEO from 2017 to 2024. He is an Honours Bachelor of Commerce graduate who was involved in the investment industry for over 30 years in a number of senior advisory positions with several prominent investment firms. Mark has established over his successful career, an extensive network of mining executives, experienced high-net-worth resource investors and prominent resource portfolio managers across North America and Europe.

Andrew Thomson currently serves as the President and CEO of TSX-V listed Palamina Corp., where he oversees the exploration efforts of a large gold belt in Peru. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of Soltoro Ltd., which defined a significant silver resource on the El Rayo silver project in southwestern Mexico and was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in 2015. Mr. Thomson is an entrepreneur who has been actively exploring in Latin America since 1993. He is fluent in French and proficient in Spanish and also serves as a director of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Phillip Walford, P. Geo, has over 40 years of experience in mine geology and exploration and most recently, was the founder and former President and CEO of Marathon Gold Corporation from 2009 to 2019. Under his leadership, Marathon advanced the four million ounce Valentine gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador, for which he was recognized in 2021 as a co-recipient of the PDAC's Bill Dennis Award for the significant discovery at Valentine. This culminated in the acquisition of Marathon by Calibre Mining Corp. in January 2024 for approximately C$345 million. Mr. Walford has held senior management positions at Marathon PGM Corporation, Pamour Porcupine Mines Ltd., Lac Minerals Ltd., Geomaque Explorations Ltd. and Hudson Bay Exploration and Development. He currently serves as a director of Generation Mining Limited and technical advisor to several mining companies.

Peter Caldbick, P. Geo, has over 40 years experience in exploration and mining throughout Canada, including the Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario and Quebec. He served as Vice-President, Exploration for Golden Chalice Resources Inc., where he led the discovery of the Langmuir W4 nickel deposit and Liberty Mines Inc., where he led the discovery of the Hart East nickel deposit. He also served as Chief Geologist for SGX Resources Inc. during their 2012 drilling program on the Moray property. Mr. Caldbick holds a B.Sc. in Geology from University of Toronto and an Environmental Assessment Certificate from Lakehead University. Most recently, Mr. Caldbick performed all of the core logging associated with New Break's summer drilling program at the Moray gold project.

Ronnie Therriault, M.Sc., P. Geo, has 25 years experience in mineral exploration, with most of his experience related to Archean gold. Mr. Therriault has served as Senior Geologist with numerous publicly listed junior exploration companies, where his duties included drilling program supervision, core logging and QA/QC implementation. From 2016 to 2021, he served as Mineral Exploration and Development Consultant with the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, where he reviewed and made recommendations for exploration permit and plan applications that included consultation with First Nations and GIS compilation work. Mr. Therriault holds an M.Sc. from the University of Western Ontario and is working with New Break to bring its 3D geological modelling of the Moray gold project in house.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "I'm thrilled to welcome Mark and Andrew to the Board of New Break. The leadership that Mark has demonstrated at Vior in helping to advance its mineral projects in Quebec's Abitibi region, and to solidify its treasury, along with his strong relationships within the mining industry and the financial and investor communities, strengthens New Break's Board tremendously. Andrew's assistance with New Break's latest private placement financing was invaluable. He brings a common sense approach to the board, with a focus on creating shareholder value. Andrew was also instrumental in assisting with the addition of Phillip Walford as a technical advisor to New Break. Phillip's extensive knowledge of the Abitibi, and his track record of taking discovery stage projects and growing them into multi-million-ounce gold development projects, are critically needed skills as we look to advance the Moray gold project. The additions of Peter Caldbick and Ronnie Therriault will provide some much needed support to our exploration efforts at Moray. I believe that we now have the strength at the Board level and the technical team in place to quickly and professionally advance our Moray gold discovery."

Stock Option Grant

New Break also announces that effective October 22, 2025, it has granted a total of 4,160,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.285 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options vest in full on the grant date. This is the first stock option grant that includes a grant of stock options to officers of the Company, since New Break was publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 7, 2022.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, a promising region in Canada for gold exploration and production, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol (CSE: NBRK).

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

William Love, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 519-272-6312
E-mail: wlove@newbreakresources.ca 		Michael Farrant, President and CFO
Tel : 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

  
No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

