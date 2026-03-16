New Break Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing Under the Symbol O91

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") in Germany under the symbol FSE: O91 effective March 13, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NBRK".

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse Group, is the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany, handling approximately 90% of the turnover. The FSE, which includes the electronic trading system Xetra, is one of the world's largest and most established international stock exchanges and serves as a key marketplace for European institutional and retail investors, particularly those with a long-standing interest in the natural resources sector.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "New Break began trading on the CSE on September 7, 2022. Unlike many of our peers, we waited to cross-list our shares in Europe and the United States until we had a story that could offer investors the opportunity to achieve superior returns and set us apart from the multitude of FSE and OTC-listed junior exploration companies. We made a gold discovery! Our summer 2025 maiden drilling program at New Break's 100% owned Moray gold project in northeastern Ontario returned 1.04 g/t Au over 86.7 metres and 3.17 g/t Au over 43.0 metres in two holes drilled in the Zavitz zone. Fall 2025 drilling confirmed those results, returning further intersections of 1.57 g/t Au over 70.7 metres and 2.0 g/t Au over 38.0 metres. The Company has also applied to have its common shares listed on the OTCQB in the United States. With a significant new gold discovery in northeastern Ontario and 2026 drilling at Moray well underway, distribution in Europe and the United States is an important step in expanding New Break's visibility."

Information relating to New Break, including real-time price quotes and market information, is available on the FSE website at https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/new-break-resources-ltd?mic=XFRA under the symbol "O91".

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and CFO
Tel : 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca 		William Love, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 519-272-6312
E-mail: wlove@newbreakresources.ca

 

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288640

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