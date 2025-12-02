New AWS AI Factories Transform Customers' Existing Infrastructure Into High Performance AI Environments

Dedicated AWS AI infrastructure deployed in customers' existing data centers helps organizations rapidly develop and deploy AI applications at scale
At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced AWS AI Factories.
Key takeaways
- AWS AI Factories deliver dedicated infrastructure combining the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, Trainium chips, AWS AI services, and AWS high-speed, low-latency networking.
- Customers can leverage their existing data center space, network connectivity, and power while AWS handles the complexity of deployment and management of the integrated infrastructure.
- AWS AI Factories help enterprises and public sector organizations meet their data sovereignty and regulatory requirements, with accelerated deployment timelines.
To get the full story on AWS AI Factories, visit About Amazon .
About AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history . Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201669764/en/
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr