Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the engagement of ABH Engineering Inc. (" ABH ") for engineering studies on its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023. ABH has initiated the process of data verification and desktop analysis of the drill data in order to produce a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report for the Project, with the further goal of generating a preliminary economic assessment(" PEA").

About ABH

ABH Engineering Inc. is a mining engineering company based in Surrey, BC , Canada, offering geology, mining, and processing services to the mining sector. With key experience in open pit, underground, ore sorting, plant design, and optimization, ABH is committed to deliver maximum value to its clients, while considering the evolving landscape of new mining technology.

ABH strives to be an innovator in mine design. With the proper application of technology, ABH's technical team has consistently added over 40% in net present value to mining projects, prevented the closing of historic mines, and averted the release of untold tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere, while boosting mine economics in an environmentally sustainable way.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ).  Three additional boreholes totaling 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres) were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ). Metallurgical tests carried out on Gemini lithium-in-sediment mineralization in 2023 has achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023 ).

3-D View of Gemini Lithium Mineralization in 2022-2023 boreholes (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment samples from the Gemini 2022-2023 drilling program were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME, a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31 , 2023,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the results of metallurgical testing carried out on lithium mineralization from its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . A novel method of small-scale column testing achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate under the direction of Willem Duyvesteyn of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy LLC, based in Reno, Nevada . Mr. Duyvesteyn utilized the facilities of McClelland Laboratories Inc. ("McClelland") in Sparks, Nevada for the metallurgical tests.

Highlights of Gemini Metallurgical Testing
  • Preliminary leaching test work was designed to focus on obtaining a lithium leach extraction of more than 80%. Early tests included a standard sulfuric acid leach, the re-leach of residues, a hot acid beaker leach of low and high-grade mineralization, and a gypsum/lime roast water leach;
  • Following the use of various extraction methods an "acid-bake" step was implemented using concentrated sulfuric acid on moist lithium-in-sediment mineralization with average lithium values of approximately 1,100 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ;
  • A one-meter-tall column was loaded with Gemini clay mineralization and an open-circuit system employed a two-step leaching system, which achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction over a 25-day period.

The 90.2% lithium extraction rate achieved from the Gemini mineralization compares favourably with the average lithium extraction of 84% reported by Lithium Americas at its Thacker Pass lithium project ( Source: Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada , USA, by Roth, D., et al, dated November 2, 2022 .) As follow-up to the successful outcome of this small-scale column testing, Mr. Duyvesteyn has designed a larger- scale test involving 50 kilograms of Gemini clay mineralization, which began in late May 2023. The larger test will employ selected higher-grade mineralization averaging approximately 2,000 ppm lithium .

Mr. Duyvesteyn and McClelland are carrying out further studies to assess the production of high-purity lithium carbonate from the column leach solutions. Both conventional precipitation methods and a modified direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technique, utilizing proprietary lithium absorbents are under consideration.

Testing carried out by McClelland on lithium-in-water samples collected from the 2022-2023 drilling at Gemini has revealed that the presence of suspended, sub-micron-sized clay particles carrying lithium are not amenable to a DLE extraction process. Nevada Sunrise will continue to collect and analyze water samples from future drilling programs to evaluate potential for a DLE process on the groundwater encountered at Gemini.

About the 2022-2023 Gemini Drilling Program

In March and April 2022 , Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022 ). In July 2022 , Nevada Sunrise received a permit for an expanded drilling area from the Bureau of Land Management good until July 2024 and began Phase 2 drilling at Gemini in October 2022 . Three additional boreholes were completed from October 2022 to April 2023 , with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023 ).

Nevada Sunrise believes that the southern and western parts of the Gemini basin are highly prospective for additional lithium mineralization and that further drilling could eventually define a large lithium resource. The Company is in discussions with a Vancouver, BC -based engineering firm to commission a National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the lithium-bearing zones at Gemini.

For further information on Gemini, including maps and photos click here

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada .

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment Sample Collection and Analysis

Sediment samples described in this new release are a composite of material collected from the rotary splitter in the RC drilling rig, which produces a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval. Samples were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Willem Duyvesteyn , M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC") holding an 85% participating interest. A transaction is in progress for GEMC to own a 100% interest, scheduled to close on or before June 30, 2023 .

Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's 2022-2023 exploration activities and future plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2023 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment samples collected from borehole GEM23-05, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Borehole GEM23-05, the third hole of the Phase 2 program, was completed to depth of 1,740 feet (530.49 metres) for a cumulative total footage drilled at Gemini beginning in March 2022 of 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres) in five reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes.

Highlights of GEM23-05

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to report that its joint venture partner, Copaur Minerals Inc. (" Copaur ") (TSXV: CPAU) has finalized plans for the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") located near Wendover, Nevada . The 2023 exploration plan calls for a combined 3,500 metres (11,480 feet) of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling.  Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture, with Copaur, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Kinsley Mountain hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Phase 2 Drilling at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Three holes were completed in Phase 2 for a total of 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres), bringing the total number of holes drilled by the Company at Gemini to five, totaling 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres). The Gemini drilling program began in March 2022 and was successful in intersecting lithium mineralization in every hole, both in sediments and in groundwater (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 June 6, 2022 February 7, 2023 and March 28, 2023 ).

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) whereby Forrestania has exercised its option (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2023) and has earned a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Transaction

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.5 billion (CDN$2.0 billion) after tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.1%
  • US$5.3 billion (CDN$7.1 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 25-year mine life
  • 3.8-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from recently drilled wells not yet included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). The PEA provides an independent economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the lithium resources outlined in the September 2022 Resource Estimate ( see news release August 23, 2022 ).

The PEA evaluated a 25,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") commercial-scale operation to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate chemicals. Importantly, the study does not include contribution from wells drilled since mid-2022, which management believes represent meaningful, unquantified, upside potential. Alpha intends to soon incorporate drilling completed since mid-2022, and anticipates an expanded resource could potentially support a longer mine life and a second 25,000 tpa phase, for an aggregate 50,000 tpa operation.

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it will become available today at 10:00am EST under the ticker symbol " GEMS " on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").  Infinity Stone's free digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing is now available for all Upstream participants to claim with the claim code " GEMS".

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the solar farm for the solar hybrid power plant (the "Solar Hybrid Plant") at the Company's Molo Graphite mine in Madagascar has been completed

The Solar Hybrid Plant is owned and operated by CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement and consists of the 2.6 MW solar farm, a 3.1 MW thermal facility (diesel generators installed prior to mine commissioning), and a 1 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS"), which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements") with an audit opinion completed in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards (the "CAS Opinion") in order to replace the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") audit opinion

The Financial Statements are not amended or restated financial statements, and the CAS Opinion delivered by MNP LLP, the Company auditors, complies with Canadian securities regulations. There are no changes to any of the amounts contained in the previously filed financial statements. The non-financial changes consisted of an update to the present day of Note 21 - Subsequent Events.

