Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to disclose details of its investor relations agreements entered into in 2022 by the Company to create awareness of its exploration activities in Nevada as follows:

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

  • Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"): The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to banner advertising. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor at a cost of USD$10,000 per quarter, and had a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website in August 2022 and in September/ October 2022 , at a cost of USD$25,000 per instance. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base.

  • Investing News Network ("INN"): INN provides marketing services and an ongoing lead generation campaign, at an annual cost of CAD$20,000 until May 2023 . INN provides commodity-specific information and profiles issuers. The Company is featured on the INN website, and approximately once per quarter INN distributes one company-issued news release to its subscriber base. Under the current agreement, INN also conducts and publishes interviews with the Company.

  • CEO.ca: The Company subscribes to an Executive Advertising Package, which commenced in August 2022 for a 6-month term at a cost of CAD$95,000 . CEO.ca posts banner advertisements for Nevada Sunrise on the CEO.ca website, and the Company will be featured once during the term of the agreement as a sponsor of CEO.ca's Chairman's Briefing weekly newsletter. CEO.ca also distributes the Company's news releases and provides monthly updates regarding viewership on the CEO.ca website that is specific to Nevada Sunrise.

  • 51 Media Ltd.: The Company engaged 51 Media Ltd. and its principal Jason Powell in March 2022 to undertake corporate development, communications services and administrative duties at a cost of CAD$5,000 per month, for an unspecified term that can be terminated by either party at any time. 51 Media Ltd. communicates with analysts, brokers, investors and other investment professionals and assists in the ongoing maintenance of the Company's marketing materials, including its website.
About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).


Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c6324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Engages Metallurgical Consultant for Nevada Lithium Projects

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada as a metallurgical consultant. Mr. Duyvesteyn is the principal of Extractive Metallurgy Consultancy, LLC and is currently developing new processes for the extraction of lithium from sediments and brines in Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Mr. Duyvesteyn graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and has been continuously employed in the mining industry since 1968. During his distinguished career, he has worked for Anglo-American Corporation, Amax R&D and Amax Lead and Zinc Ltd., consulted for Marathon Oil Company, and worked at BHP Minerals ("BHP"), for twelve years, where he served as Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals from 1994 to 2001. Prior to joining BHP, he advised the Dutch Department of Economic Affairs on R&D matters related to international mining and minerals processing and for two years acted as the Dean of the School of Mines at Delft University of Technology. Most recently, he has developed new technologies and processes for Scandium International Mining Corporation and served as its Chief Technology Officer and on its Board of Directors from 2004 to 2022.

Mr. Duyvesteyn is renowned as an innovator in his field and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from brines and solutions.

"Nevada Sunrise welcomes Willem Duyvesteyn to our exploration and development team," said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise.  "His contribution to our understanding of lithium extraction methods will be vital to our future exploration success in Nevada ."

The Company wishes to report the grant of 300,000 stock options to Mr. Duyvesteyn priced at $0.25 per option share and expiring five years from issuance.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that the Phase 2 drilling program is underway at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only operating lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada .

The first drill hole of the program is GEM22-03, which is planned to reach a minimum depth of 1,500 feet (457 metres). Up to six boreholes are planned in Phase 2 for an estimated total of 8,000 feet (2,439 metres) of drilling. The exploration goals for the Phase 2 program are: (1) test lithium-bearing brine and sediments at greater depths than previous boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02, and (2) determine the lateral extent of lithium-mineralized brine and sediments identified in the previous Gemini drill holes. Drill hole locations may be amended or revised during the Phase 2 program as results warrant.

Nevada Sunrise Provides Update on Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Provides Update on Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that commencement of the Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") is imminent. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada approximately 23 miles (35 kilometres) southeast of North America's only lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada . The Phase 2 drilling program is permitted for up to twelve (12) borehole locations and is planned as follow-up to the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values during the maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

Nevada Sunrise Announces Name Change

Nevada Sunrise Announces Name Change

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF), (" Nevada Sunrise" or the " Company "), announced today that effective September 23, 2022 the Company's name will change from "Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation" to "Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation."

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 23, 2022 under the new name.  The Company's trading symbol will remain "NEV".  The new CUSIP will be 641492103 and the new ISIN number will be CA6414921032. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Nevada Sunrise Receives Permit and Engages Driller for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Permit and Engages Driller for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received an amended exploration permit from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM") for the Company's 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The amended permit increases the number of proposed borehole locations to twelve (12), which includes the two successful boreholes that intersected significant lithium values drilled during the Company's maiden drilling program in March and April 2022 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 ).

