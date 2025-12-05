Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") the Company hereby provides additional information regarding the investor relations agreement with Nicholas Winton of Toronto, Ontario (the "Agreement"), announced on November 27, 2025. Mr. Winton is an individual at arms-length to Nevada Sunrise and has been a newsletter writer since 2006 when he began the website, Hedgehog Trader GOHHT.com. He has been creating and posting financial market commentary on XTwitter since 2009, and has assisted public companies with social media marketing since 2018.

Following acceptance of the Agreement by the TSXV, Mr. Winton will provide advertising services to increase investor awareness of the Company's business activities for a 12-month period at a cost of CAD$2,400 per month. Currently, Mr. Winton owns 80,000 shares of Nevada Sunrise.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

For Further Information Contact:

Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer
email: warrenstanyer@nevadasunrise.ca
Telephone: (604) 428-8028
Website: www.nevadasunrise.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the Company's Nevada mineral properties; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30, 2025, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277161

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise MetalsNEV:CATSXV:NEVBattery Metals Investing
NEV:CA
Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals

Advancing high-potential gold and critical metals projects in Nevada’s premier mining districts

Advancing high-potential gold and critical metals projects in Nevada’s premier mining districts Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Closes $650,000 Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $650,000, consisting of 13,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") has closed its transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") previously announced July 8, 2024 . CopAur has acquired Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a geological and geophysical data review on its Coronado Copper Project (" Coronado ", or the " Project ") located in Pershing County, Nevada... Keep Reading...
CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$6.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. (" SAGA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of drilling in the Trapper Zone's northern section... Keep Reading...
McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report significant progress on two fronts: the successful completion of the 2025 drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project and continued advancement of plans to list McDermitt on a US national... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 7,500,000 common share of... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce more results from its inaugural drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All results have now been received and cement BRW's... Keep Reading...
Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Nevada Sunrise Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nevada Sunrise Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

RZOLV Technologies Announces Investor Relations and Market Making Agreements

Related News

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Copper Investing

Surge in Copper Demand Re-energises Cobar Basin’s Underexplored Resource Potential

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining