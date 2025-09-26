Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $1,302,000 Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes $1,302,000 Tranche of Unit Offering

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated September 19, 2025, and September 23, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross aggregate proceeds of $1,302,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 26,040,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance (the "Date of Issue").

The aggregate proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used for a phase one drill program at the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital. The drill program is anticipated to begin in early October and be completed by October 31st. Fees of $91,250 were paid and 1,825,000 finder's units were issued (the "Finder's Units") to certain finders in connection with the First Tranche. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one-half of one finder's Share purchase warrant (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), with each whole Finder's Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

Each Warrant and Finder's Warrant is subject to an acceleration provision providing that, if the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE", or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the Date of Issue, the Company can accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a news release advising the holders of the acceleration and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth day after the date of such notice.

All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the First Tranche have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning
of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate


Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock Mountain EA is now closed. Any public comments received are being respected and addressed. This is the last step before the BLM can elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow planning the drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is really exciting that NOP has finally reached this important milestone!"

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

