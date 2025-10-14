Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Unrestricted Timeline for Drill Program

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Unrestricted Timeline for Drill Program

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce a material update regarding its ongoing drill program. The previously anticipated restriction on field disturbance activities, originally limited to the window between September 16, 2025, and October 31, 2025, due to sage grouse habitat stipulation, has been lifted. As a result, the drill program is no longer constrained by seasonal timing limitations.

This change ensures greater flexibility in operational planning and represents a significant development for stakeholders. NOP recognizes that some investors may still believe the original stipulation remains in effect. To eliminate any information asymmetry, the company is formally announcing this update to ensure all investors have equal access to material information.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We are committed to transparency and fairness. It's essential that all investors receive important updates at the same time to prevent any unfair advantage from non-public information. A change in the expected finish date of a drill program can influence investor sentiment and impact the market value of our stock, making this a material event."

NOP's Exploration Permit continues to uphold rigorous environmental standards, including the following stipulations:

  • real-time monitoring for potential impacts to sage-grouse populations

  • if operations extend into the 2026 spring breeding season, a third-party qualified biologist will conduct lek counts at two sites adjacent to the permit area (a lek is a traditional breeding ground)

  • pre-disturbance surveys for migratory birds will be conducted from March 1 through July 31

  • protocol-level pinyon jay clearance surveys will be conducted between March 1 and May 31

Nevada Organic Phosphate remains committed to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship while advancing its strategic objectives.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270187

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic PhosphateNOP:CCCSE:NOPAgriculture Investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. SenateNevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release... Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corporate Update

Corporate Update

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Apex Closes Flow-Through Financing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Base Metals Investing

Noble Agrees to Sell Island Pond Claims to Benton Resources Inc.

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update