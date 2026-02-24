Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Receipt of $807,000 from Warrant Exercises

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Receipt of $807,000 from Warrant Exercises

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 21, 2026, that it has received proceeds of approximately $807,000 from the exercise of 14,636,600 common share purchase warrants of the Company representing 99.7% of the warrants subject to acceleration ("Warrants"). The Warrants had an exercise price of $0.05 and $0.08 and were originally issued in connection with the Company's private placements which closed on February 21, 2025, May 21, 2025, June 20, 2025, and July 22, 2025.

Following the exercise of the Warrants, the Company has a cash balance of approximately $1.25 million and share capital consists of approximately 143 million common shares issued and outstanding. In addition, approximately 24.6 million common share purchase warrants remain outstanding at an exercise price of $0.10, subject to acceleration if the company's volume weighted average trading price equals or exceeds $0.25 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. If fully exercised, the warrants would provide additional funding of approximately $2.46 million to support the continued exploration and development of the Company's Murdock Mountain Project.

"NOP would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence demonstrated through the exercise of the Warrants," commented Robin Dow, CEO of NOP. "These proceeds further strengthen our balance sheet and support NOP's continued advancement of the Murdock Mountain Project. In addition, the Company is planning its Phase II drill program at Murdock Mountain, with mobilization currently estimated for mid to late March 2026."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285022

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nevada-organic-phosphatenop-cccse-nopagriculture-investing
NOP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE:NOP)

Nevada Organic Phosphate

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada

Organic, Direct Application Raw Rock Phosphate in Nevada Keep Reading...
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Swedish Exploration Licence ApprovalsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in SwedenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project Area

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Licence Applications Submitted for Glava Cu-Au Project AreaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle