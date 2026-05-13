Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of Up To $2,000,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Private Placement of Up To $2,000,000

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 11,111,111 units (each, "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six months following the date of issuance.

The aggregate proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used for the phase two drill program at the Company's Murdock Property and for general working capital. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Date of Issue, as set out in National Instrument 45‐102 - Resale of Securities. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP,OTC:NOPFF) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

For More Information

Robin Dow, CEO
T: 604.355.9986
E: robin@dowgroup.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297347

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