NeuroStar Advances Practice Innovation with First-Ever TMS Integration with an EHR/EMR System

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a leader in interventional mental health and provider of NeuroStar® TMS technology and direct patient care through the Greenbrook network of interventional psychiatry clinics, today announced the integration of its TrakStar® practice management platform with AdvancedMD, a leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle platform serving more than 65,000 practitioners across 13,000 independent practices in the ambulatory and mental health care space. This marks a significant milestone for the industry, making NeuroStar the first TMS system to integrate with an EHREMR.
The collaboration brings together NeuroStar's leadership in TMS with AdvancedMD's established EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle platform. Delivering TMS requires ongoing clinical and administrative coordination across a multi-session course of care. Documentation, claims management and authorization requirements may be managed across separate systems, creating unnecessary administrative burden and duplicate work. Connecting TrakStar and AdvancedMD can reduce that duplication. Treatment data flows into the same system where the practice manages its schedule, clinical record, and revenue cycle. For NeuroStar providers evaluating a practice management and EHR platform, that connection is now another reason to consider AdvancedMD. Similarly, for AdvancedMD practices considering TMS, the integration is now one more reason to select NeuroStar. In both cases, providers can spend more time focused on delivering care to patients living with depression.
"We are committed to not only advancing the science of TMS therapy but also making it easier for providers to run their practices and focus on their patients," said Dan Reuvers, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "This first-of-its-kind integration with AdvancedMD is an example of how we continue to invest in technology based on the evolving needs of NeuroStar providers. We look forward to integrating with additional EHR/EMR platforms in the future, further advancing our comprehensive approach to providing practices with the technology, tools and support they need to successfully deliver TMS therapy to their patients."
"Adding TMS is a clinical decision, but sustaining it is an operational one," said Stephanie Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of AdvancedMD. "This integration puts the treatment record and the revenue cycle in the same place, helping psychiatric and behavioral health practices more efficiently manage the workflows associated with a TMS program. For the practices building a TMS service line, that is the difference between offering it and sustaining it."
The integration will be accessible to NeuroStar providers already using AdvancedMD starting in Q4, and to NeuroStar providers who adopt AdvancedMD going forward. Both companies will make the integration available across their respective customer bases, giving NeuroStar providers a connected option for practice management and revenue cycle, and AdvancedMD practices a lower-friction path to adding TMS.
Among the early adopters participating in the pilot program was Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry (CSIP) in Madison, WI, a multi-site NeuroStar practice and AdvancedMD customer that provides TMS treatment to a significant number of patients each year.
"At Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry, we are committed to offering our patients the most advanced, evidence-based care available, and NeuroStar has been a cornerstone of that commitment since 2020," said Dr. Sobia Kirmani-Moe, founder of Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry. "Participating in the pilot program gave us a firsthand look at how seamlessly TrakStar and AdvancedMD can work together. Having the treatment data and the practice's clinical and billing workflow connected has removed duplicate work for our staff, and it has transformed how we operate for the better."
Backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system, NeuroStar has treated more than 253,000 patients with over 9.1 million sessions nationwide.1 For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com. To learn more about AdvancedMD, visit advancedmd.com.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. is a leader in interventional mental health, combining innovative treatment technologies with direct patient care. Through its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system, the company is a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and, through Greenbrook, operates one of the largest interventional psychiatry clinic networks in the United States, offering both TMS and SPRAVATO® therapies. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading TMS treatment for MDD in adults and is backed by what we believe is the largest clinical data set of any TMS treatment system for depression. Greenbrook treatment centers also offer SPRAVATO® (esketamine) Nasal Spray, a prescription medicine indicated for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression ("TRD") in adults as monotherapy or in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. It is also indicated for depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior in conjunction with an oral antidepressant.2
The NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with MDD, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), and as a first line adjunct for the treatment of MDD in adolescent patients aged 15-21. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.
About AdvancedMD
AdvancedMD is how private healthcare practices move care forward. By streamlining workflows — from scheduling and patient intake to charting and revenue cycle management — the unified cloud platform empowers providers and patients to forge a strong care relationship. Everyday friction and administrative burdens can hold organizations back. Tasks such as chasing reimbursements, managing increased patient volume, after-hours charting, and manual workflows often make growth feel impossible. AdvancedMD addresses these challenges by helping providers practice their way, speed up their day, and get support without delay. AI-assisted processes and a robust feature set support this approach and are why more than 13,000 practices and 850 billing companies rely on AdvancedMD. AdvancedMD. Move care forward. For more information, visit www.advancedmd.com.
Neuronetics Investors:
Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner
ICR Healthcare
443-213-0499
ir@neuronetics.com
Neuronetics Media:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com
AdvancedMD Media:
Marina Greenwood
Activa PR
marina@activapr.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release regarding the anticipated availability, timing, features, or benefits of the TrakStar/AdvancedMD integration are forward-looking and subject to change without notice. Actual availability, functionality, and timing may differ materially due to development, regulatory, or business considerations.
This integration does not modify, replace, or expand either party's existing obligations under HIPAA, applicable state privacy law, or any Business Associate Agreement between the parties or with their respective customers. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice, a guarantee of reimbursement or billing outcomes, or an endorsement by either Neuronetics, Inc. or AdvancedMD of any specific clinical treatment protocol.
NeuroStar® and TrakStar® are trademarks of Neuronetics, Inc. AdvancedMD® is a trademark of AdvancedMD, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
References
1. Data on file, 2026. Neuronetics, Inc.
2. The effectiveness of SPRAVATO® in preventing suicide or in reducing suicidal ideation or behavior has not been demonstrated. Use of SPRAVATO® does not preclude the need for hospitalization if clinically warranted, even if patients experience improvement after an initial dose of SPRAVATO®. For more important safety information about SPRAVATO®, please visit spravatohcp.com.