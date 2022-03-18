GamingInvesting News

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will be featured at the 2022 Game Developers Conference (GDC), presenting a record of 26 non-sponsored speeches. NetEase speakers will be sharing the Company's success stories from its blockbuster titles, highlighting the increasing appeal of oriental fantasy and revealing how NetEase Games has leveraged technology to make games more appealing, exciting and inclusive.

GDC is one of the world's most influential industry conferences for video game developers, and GDC 2022 will be held in-person and virtually at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 21-25, 2022 . The annual summit has been held for more than 35 years and attracts some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss changing technology and gaming trends. In total, 26 proposals submitted by over 30 NetEase developers have been shortlisted for 11 Core Concept Talks and 15 Summit Talks throughout the GDC Summit.

The presentations will be hosted by some of the top designers, engineers and programmers at NetEase Games. Speakers will share their expertise on game development, operation, art design and user experience improvement, among others. Exciting topics to be covered will include how to use AI, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to maximize the value of the artwork system, how to maximize game operations with minimal costs as well as the following featured talks on topics of industry-wide interest, including:

  • Oriental Narrative: How to Understand "SWORDSMEN (WUXIA)" in Chinese Games : Zhipeng Hu , Vice President of NetEase, and Yongcheng Liu , a veteran user experience expert, will discuss the history of the Wuxia (martial arts) genre in video games, the primary elements of the genre, how to re-evaluate and reimagine old game settings, and how the art and style of Wuxia resonate with Chinese players.
  • Minority Care: Make Color No Longer a Cognitive Disability : NetEase encourages its employees to develop games and features that make playing more accessible and inclusive, particularly for persons with physical or other challenges. NetEase's gaming leaders behind the success of Naraka: Bladepoint will share how the game's Accessibility Design helps players with color vision deficiencies fully enjoy the game.
  • " Naraka: Bladepoint " -- From Prototype to Release: Melee Combat and Battle Royale Games : Known for the freedom of combat that the player has over the battle, Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale game where players can use skills, grappling hooks, parkour, melee weapons and long-range weapons to win the battle. The user experience team behind this game is ready to share their knowledge about how to create a closed-loop experience while introducing a large number of new elements.
  • Early Stage Game Evaluation: Lessons Learned and Best Practices : How can developers tell whether a game is a "good idea"? It is a challenging task for most game developers, especially at the early stages. Learning from its extensive experience with game evaluation, a NetEase speaker will explain the key factors used in its evaluation process and how it defines the stages of early game development.
  • Reinforcement Learning for Efficient Cars and Tracks Design in Racing Games : This presentation introduces an AI-based approach for designing tracks in racing games, allowing developers to perform a thorough analysis of the optimal racing trace for all vehicles and reducing the development time while testing tracks.
  • AI Animator: A Real Time Motion Completion System : NetEase Games believes that it's time to move beyond the need for a large-scale pre-built motion library, and start using AI to generate high-quality game animation with fewer memory requirements. This presentation will teach attendees how to use a new and exciting game animation generation method.
  • An Easy-to-Use Cutscenes Preview Tool with Low Resources : Creating engaging cutscenes can often require a significant amount of polishing in order for artists to be able to produce work that matches the creator's vision. This presentation will focus on an easy-to-use cutscenes preview tool that uses five plug-ins with the ability to generate speech and animation through a single click. Developers will be able to quickly make prototype versions of cutscenes using this tool, cutting down on production time.

These and other talks by NetEase Games are available to GDC attendees with All Access, Core Games or Summit Passes. For more information about GDC 2022 and where to watch the NetEase Games presentations online, please visit:

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music , China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc., developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan . As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China . For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trailblazer Games Raises $8.2M to Develop Web3-Native Fantasy Universe

Startup Trailblazer Games has closed an $8.2M seed round led by Makers Fund, including Play Ventures, Fabric Ventures, and a roster of prominent industry leaders in gaming and blockchain. Trailblazer is leading the evolution of games built natively for blockchain, by putting fun at the core of truly scalable economies. They are currently developing a new IP, Eternal Dragons ™, a multi-chapter epic about the long-lost Eternal Dragons™.

(PRNewsfoto/Trailblazer Games)

The founding team consists of three serial entrepreneurs and veteran gaming industry leaders from the likes of King, EA and Microsoft, who have experience in building large-scale and sustainable free-to-play economies. They are united by a shared passion for creating engaging and entertaining gaming experiences. Trailblazer has since added talent with experience from working with Sorare, Wooga, Snowprint and other high profile studios to its team.

"We are on a mission to make games more fun and meaningful for our community by designing and producing high-quality games that natively embrace Web3 principles and technology" says Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias . "Through raising this round with our partners, we can put more investments towards building our first franchise and the technology stack needed to deliver a seamless player and blockchain investor experience. This way, our players can become entrepreneurs in a new world full of opportunity - to play and prosper."

The team's experience spans the design and production of award-winning games and franchises like SimCity and Candy Crush – which touch billions of hearts across multiple platforms – but also the building of platforms and tools for growth and engagement powered by data and AI, as well as extensive blockchain development.

The list of angel investors include Aleksander Larsen , Chris Lee , Oliver Löffler, Santiago Santos , Itamar Lesuisse and Sagi Shorrer, all successful entrepreneurs in Web2, Web3 and gaming.

Trailblazer's team is fully distributed and remote, allowing them to access the best talent available, as well as providing a multitude of diverse perspectives in the development process. The funds will be used to extend their partnerships and hire more talent to expand their team as they execute on Trailblazer's ambitious roadmap and develop their first IP: Eternal Dragons .

For further media information or for further comment please contact:

Francisco Reinhard
Phone: +55 2197614-0485
francisco@trailblazer.games or pr@trailblazer.games

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768104/Trailblazer_Games_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trailblazer-games-raises-8-2m-to-develop-web3-native-fantasy-universe-301505204.html

SOURCE Trailblazer Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sensorium Demos AI-driven DJ's VR Concert at SXSW; Leads the Conversation on the Future of Music

Sensorium the company behind the most anticipated entertainment metaverse built in partnership with chart-topping artists like David Guetta Steve Aoki and Armin van Buuren has publicly unveiled the first-ever VR concert headlined by AI-driven DJs. The showcase of the multiplayer platform that allows users to explore vast virtual worlds, socialize with others, and interact with AI-driven virtual beings took place at the 2022 edition of SXSW. It marked the first time the general audience experienced the futuristic tracks performed by Sensorium's DJs in a VR environment.

Virtual artists pioneered by Sensorium can generate a constant flow of ever-changing music in 60+ different genres. Each AI-driven artist has their own signature performance style and a unique personality. When offstage, Sensorium's performers will be permanently available to communicate with fans via text chats and video calls in the Sensorium Galaxy mobile app . Powered by a unique combination of genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, these AI-driven virtual beings can support hours-long complex and unscripted conversations without ever losing track of context. Moreover, their personalities are constantly evolving the more they interact with users. This process unfolds naturally, without any interference from the developers.

Zenith:The Last City Developer Ramen VR Closes $35M Series B Round Led by Anthos and Dune

VR MMORPG Launches on Steam, Reaching #1 Selling Game

Ramen VR, the game developer behind VR MMORPG Zenith:The Last City has just closed a series B round of funding. The $35M B round is led by Anthos and Dune, with Makers investing pro-rata and personal investments from Andrew Chen and James Gwertzman general partners at Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be used to double the size of the studio as it transforms Zenith into a gaming super-app containing multiple worlds and gameplay experiences across VR, desktop, and mobile.

Zenith: The Last City had a very successful Steam launch in late January, 2022, reaching #1 selling game on Steam, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest, beating out top-selling desktop games. As the first cross-platform VR MMORPG available across all major systems, players explore Zenith's massive JRPG-inspired world for almost 2 hours a day on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and standalone VR devices. The game boasts the world's largest company-run VR Discord at 125k users.

Here's what David Brillembourg , GP of Dune Ventures had to say: "With the record-breaking launch of Zenith: The Last City, Ramen VR showcased its strength as the leading VR MMO studio. We are very excited to be tripling down on Andy and Lauren. Their vision for the future of VR has captivated us from the beginning. Seeing Ramen's vision play out has only given us more confidence that Zenith is just getting started."

"The reception for Zenith has been amazing. We're already profitable but now we want to take the game to the next level, building massive interconnected gaming worlds for all to explore," said Andy Tsen , co-founder and CEO of Ramen VR. "Closing this important round of funding will help us grow our team so we can continue to build out our vision. We are fortunate to collaborate with these exceptional investment partners who believe in us as we continue to support Zenith throughout the game's lifecycle."

Zenith: The Last City launched January 27, 2022 , and can be found on Steam .

Ramen VR is hiring for amazing and passionate people including artists, engineers and designers. Click here to join us!

Resources:

About Ramen VR
Founded in 2019 by Andy Tsen and Lauren Frazier , Ramen VR is a video games studio working on the VR MMORPG, Zenith: The Last City . Ramen VR is funded by YCombinator, Maker's Fund, Anthos, Dune Ventures, as well as some of the sharpest investors in the gaming industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeniththe-last-city-developer-ramen-vr-closes-35m-series-b-round-led-by-anthos-and-dune-301505415.html

SOURCE Ramen VR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ESL Gaming and Monster Energy Announce Historic Multi-Year Global Portfolio Partnership

Monster Energy Partnership Expands to Include ESL Pro Tour CS:GO and StarCraft II, DreamHack, DOTA 2, and ESL Mobile

ESL Gaming the world's leading esports company, announced today a historic extension and expansion of its partnership with Monster Energy . The new, multi-year agreement is expanding to include more ESL Gaming products and marks the first time Monster Energy will support mobile gaming and esports. Watch video HERE .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust and Tilting Point Join Forces to Bring Blockchain Access to Indie Game Developers

Stardust, a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, was selected as the partner of choice for leading free-to-play games publisher Tilting Point. This partnership combines Tilting Point's publishing platform known for scaling developers' games through UA funding and management, app store optimization (ASO), ad monetization, platform deployment and more with Stardust's technology infrastructure and blockchain agnostic approach to creating in-game NFTs and immersive experiences to propel growing developers to new heights of success.

(PRNewsfoto/Stardust)

"Partnering with Tilting Point positions Stardust as the API for leading game publishers building on blockchain," said Canaan Linder, founder and CEO of Stardust. "Together, Stardust and Tilting Point are paving the way for indie developers to quickly and easily bring play and earn and blockchain games to mobile players worldwide while leveraging next-generation, AIdriven marketing for branding and monetization."

Whether for an indie developer or AAA game publisher, Stardust is committed to providing equitable access to the tools for building in the metaverse, which aligns perfectly with Tilting Point's progressive publishing strategy and data-driven approach to player acquisition and in-game marketing.

"At our core, Tilting Point is and has always been about accelerating and amplifying developers' businesses and, in so doing, changing their lives," said Samir Agili, President and Co-CEO of Tilting Point. "The metaverse provides even more opportunities for our developers' growth, and we have big plans to help them take advantage in myriad ways. This new partnership with Stardust will enable us to be the bridge from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 for our indie developer partners, as well as easily bring new metaverse-ready games to mobile players worldwide while leveraging next-generation, AI-powered marketing for branding and monetization."

Tilting Point currently has more than 35 developer partners and has great experience in boosting the global efforts of developers and connecting them with universally recognized IPs. Developers benefit from Tilting Point's expert services in app store optimization, marketing creative and UA management bolstered by Tilting Point's user acquisition fund. Tilting Point has previously launched several top franchises in games, including SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off , Star Trek Timelines and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest .

Like Tilting Point, Stardust is committed to empowering game developers with the tools to not just adopt blockchain technologies but to thrive in the metaverse. The company's low-code, blockchain-free API allows game developers to integrate NFTs quickly and cost-effectively in their games, delivering an effortless experience for building and scaling metaverse-ready experiences.

By empowering creators with access to its no-code, plug-and-play solutions for building on blockchain, Stardust enables game developers with the means to monetize in-game experiences, as well as acquire, engage, and incentivize a new generation of players in the metaverse.

"Tilting point is at the forefront of mobile gaming," said Stardust COO, Atif Khan . "Having worked with its brain trust on numerous projects over the past decade, I'm excited by what our two companies will achieve together, spawning a new era of immersive player-first experiences that leverage blockchain."

About Stardust
Stardust powers the metaverse by making it possible for game developers to enable NFTs in their games with a blockchain-free API. Enabling game developers to build on blockchain via their effortless back-end solution, Stardust provides a seamless ecosystem for game publishers to build and scale metaverse-ready games. From a growing list of blockchain options to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust is paving the path for the play-to-earn revolution.
Website | Twitter

About Tilting Point
Tilting Point is a leading free-to-play publisher that powers up existing live games using deep marketing and product expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a user acquisition war chest. Recognized as one of the top mobile game makers in the world by PocketGamer.biz in 2021, Tilting Point was founded in 2012, and has grown to a staff of over 460 people with offices in New York , Barcelona , Boston , Kyiv , Seoul , San Diego & St. Petersburg. Tilting Point's most successful games include Star Trek Timelines, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for Stardust)
+1 646.859.5951
Stardust@mgroupsc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stardust-and-tilting-point-join-forces-to-bring-blockchain-access-to-indie-game-developers-301504890.html

SOURCE Stardust

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Perforce Software Showcases New Digital Asset Management Solution at GDC 2022

At the 2022 Game Developers Conference, Perforce Software Debuts a Beta Version of Their New Digital Asset Management Tool, Helix DAM, to the Gaming Community.

Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools for software creators requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, reveals its new Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) solution. The newly released beta version will be demonstrated at the annual Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco, California .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

