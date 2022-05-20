GamingInvesting News

Diablo® Immortal ™ to Hit Chinese Market on June 23 , With Over 15 Million Players Already Pre-Registered in China

Updates on Hot Titles Including Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced content updates and future plans for over 50 of its existing and pipeline titles. Covering both PC and mobile games across a variety of genres for the Chinese and global markets, these exciting demonstrations and updates were unveiled at NetEase's 2022 Annual Product Launch event held on Friday, May 20, 2022 .

With more than 20 years of successful operations in China and a rapidly growing user base internationally in recent years, NetEase has set its sights on the global market and is rapidly expanding the distribution of its diverse, high-quality game portfolio to thrill the player community worldwide. Further enhancing its international R&D capabilities, NetEase has significantly stepped up its efforts to work with leading game developers with different cultural backgrounds. Among its most recent global expansion initiatives, NetEase launched its first studio in the U.S. - Jackalope Games - and expanded its reach in Japan with the establishment of the Nagoshi Studio in Tokyo earlier this year. Both studios focus on bringing thrilling NetEase games to leading consoles.

Some highlights from the event include:

  • NetEase held parallel overseas sessions in English and Japanese for the second consecutive year, entitled "NetEase Connect 2022," inviting top game producers, Toshihiro Nagoshi and Goichi Suda , to share their new studios' blueprints after joining NetEase.
  • NetEase unveiled June 23 as the official release date for Diablo® Immortal™ in China . Showcasing an exciting launch trailer, players were transported to the Sanctuary battlefield where demons abound and only the brave survive. Pre-registration for Diablo® Immortal™ has surpassed 15 million in China across all platforms.
  • NetEase announced plans for exciting new expansion packs, e-sports tournaments, IP crossovers and carnival events for its flagship titles Fantasy Westward Journey , Westward Journey , Onmyoji series, Invincible , New Ghost , LifeAfter , Justice and Harry Potter : Magic Awakened.
  • The Company also introduced updates for several pipeline titles in domestic and overseas markets, including mobile versions of Justice and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT , Eggy Party (a casual game), Dead by Daylight Mobile-NetEase (a multiplayer horror and action game), Roar of War (a real-time strategy game), Mission Zero (a 2v4 competitive stealth game), Tank Company (a multiplayer online tank shooting game), Lost Light (a survival shooting game), Vive Le Football (a football sim-game), and ZOZ: Final Hour (a tactical competition game) .
  • NetEase revealed collaboration plans with non-profit organizations for Minecraft to bring players fun gaming experiences while promoting cultural and scientific learning.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music , China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "aim," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "may," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "goal," "targets," "guidance," "commits" and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about business plans and projections and statements about the launch of new games and their popularity among players in different markets, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information contained in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of this date. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

