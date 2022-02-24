NetEase, Inc. one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Net revenues were RMB24.4 billion an increase of 23.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Online game services net revenues were RMB17.4 billion an increase of 29.8% compared ...

