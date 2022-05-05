GamingInvesting News

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today provides an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

On May 4, 2022 , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer after the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 28, 2022 , which included an audit report issued by a public accounting firm that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") has determined that it is unable to inspect or investigate completely. The Company has previously disclosed that its auditor, the independent registered public accounting firm that issued the audit report included in its annual report filed with the SEC, is currently not inspected by the PCAOB, hence the identification by the PCAOB was expected.

In accordance with the HFCAA, if the SEC determines that a company has filed audit reports issued by a registered public accounting firm that cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the PCAOB for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit its shares or American depositary shares (the "ADSs") from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States . In addition, legislation is being considered in the United States to shorten the number of non-inspection years from three years to two.

The Company's ADSs, each of which represents five ordinary shares, continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. In addition, the Company's ordinary shares trade on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") under the stock code "9999." The ordinary shares listed on HKEX are fully fungible with the shares represented by the Company's ADSs.

The Company will continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options, with the appropriate counsel and guidance. The Company also notes that this update has no impact on its business operations.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music , China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

NASA Teams Up with Epic Games and HeroX to Source VR Technology for Future Mars Exploration

Top Solutions for Extravehicular Simulations Will Earn Prize Purse of $70K

HeroX the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, with Epic Games and Buendea today launched the crowdsourcing competition, NASA MarsXR Challenge . The Challenge seeks contributions to a Virtual Reality (XR) testbed environment that replicates the experiences and situations astronauts may encounter on Mars.

East Side Games Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 440-2009

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (438) 803-0546

Conference ID:

8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT May 13, 2022 until June 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

Pwnk - The next generation interactive entertainment

- Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April. One of the game modes, Pwnk Royale, is a mini-game battle royale for streamers to play with their viewer community. Viewers participate the real-time squid-game like streaming based gameshow, each round one-fifth participants will be eliminated, and the final winner will take all the points after 30 minutes challenge. The new way to engage streaming audience instantly created a big buzz in the streaming world, more than a thousand streamers have joined Pwnk discord community since then.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

With game modes like Pwnk Royale, Pwnk help streamers engage their live audiences much more easily, Pwnk also makes creating interactive live content a simple task for everyone. For audiences, they are no longer just watching content, but can also participate, contribute and even become the center focus in their favorite streamer's game shows.

Pwnk is an interactive MMO game center tailor-made for streamer community. Pwnk world is a fantasy theme park, built on a mysterious Pwnk archipelago. There are 8 different interactive game modes with the first Steam launch. 4 new interactive games will be released every month according to the developer of Pwnk. All these interactive games will enable streamers to play with their communities via platform chat. Viewers have no need to download any additional clients, but only to enter the command input using simple comments.

Pwnk went alive on Steam at the end of April

Pwnk is currently collaborating with the top live streaming platforms such as Twitch and Meta to create next generation interactive entertainment content, supporting millions of players to play game on video stream. Soon after the launch on steam, Pwnk received overwhelming positive responses on Steam from streamer community. Streamers recommend Pwnk as one of first native interactive cloud games.

Interactivity is the most important factor which separates gaming and streaming from traditional entertainment, the interaction itself becomes the driving factor for participants to enjoy the interactive games. Comparing to traditional entertainment format like videos, Pwnk aims to provide the next generation entertainment experience focusing on interactivity.

Top Global Virtual Reality Gaming Company Chooses Spectra7 Chipset to Power its Next Generation Head Mounted Display

Spectra7 DreamWeVR™ Chipset Production Shipments Ramping; Program Duration Anticipated to Be Over Multiple Years

- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7 " or the " Company "), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, announced that it has entered production of a significant design win previously awarded by a major consumer game VR platform provider. Spectra7's advanced DreamWeVR™ chipset of 3 chips will be used in the tethered interconnect between the game platform and the virtual reality (VR) head mount display (HMD).

NetEase Games Launches First Studio in the U.S.

NetEase Games is launching its first-ever first-party studio in the United States , with creative freedom and funding to create incredible new games!

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999) announced today its first U.S. studio, Jackalope Games, based in Austin, Texas . Jackalope Games will be creating new and exciting PC and console games as a first party studio of NetEase Games.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Provides Update on Its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA").

The Company is aware that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the HFCAA on May 4, 2022 . The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC has determined that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB") to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 .

