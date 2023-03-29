ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

NetEase announces "Lord of the Rings" Game Fanfiction Contest

The SLG game released by NetEase is organizing a fanfiction contest for its character Mathom Peddler, where winners will receive round-trip tickets to visit the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand .

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a Warner B ros . -licensed real-time strategy game set i n M iddle-earth. It offers players the opportunity to lead Middle-earth heroes to seize land, vie for the Ring, and then command the entirety of Middle-earth.

Players can choose to play as Elves and Dwarves, or even join evil forces of Mordor and expand their territory with players of the same side. Moreover, as a season-based game, players can choose the season they want to experience, and play the game under various rules and settings. It never gets old!

For its outstanding quality, the game won the Google Play "Best of 2022" award.

The fanfiction contest is centered around Mathom House, a setting in the original fiction. It is a building similar to a museum and home to objects and rare oddities the Hobbits call "Mathom". Stories about its owner, the Mathom Peddler, have long been told in the Shire. Some claim the Mathom House has been open for generations, others call the Mathom Peddler a traveler who has traversed all of Middle-earth, and some even say that he is the mastermind pulling the strings behind all major forces in Middle-earth...

Use your imagination with the settings of the Middle-earth world, and write a story for the Mathom Peddler! Five of the best submitters will be given round-trip tickets to New Zealand and to visit the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata, the shooting location of The Lord of the Rings movies (or the choice to receive a $2,000 US dollar prize).

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), is a leading global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. NetEase Games' development and publishing slate include titles such as Knives Out, Harry Potter : Magic Awakened, and Naraka: Bladepoint, and partnerships with major entertainment brands such as Warner Bro s . and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary). NetEase Games also supports the growth and development of its innovative global studios in Canada , Europe , Japan and the United States .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Mutiny Channels 90s Nostalgia in new Campaign for Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Mutiny Trailer Park Group 's dedicated videogame branding and advertising agency, has developed and crafted an inventive rollout for Xbox's family of Elite controllers . Central to the creative is the 45-second commercial spot entitled "XboxEliteCereal:Feedwhatmakesyou Elite" featuring gaming influencers Chica, Loserfruit and Myth.

Playing on this notion led the creative team to the idea of the coveted athlete-adorned cereal box and the jaunty, jingle-driven breakfast cereal commercials of the '80s and '90s. In addition to the commercial spot and jingle, Mutiny designed and fabricated Xbox Elite-themed cereal boxes, each one featuring the face of a gaming influencer, complete with games on the back panel and a custom Elite controller inside.

SPIN GENIE REVEALS MARKET STATISTICS ONE YEAR AFTER LEGALIZATION OF ONLINE GAMBLING IN ONTARIO

Expansion of regulated gambling in Ontario successfully attracts new casual players and in-person gamblers to the online market

Last year's launch of Ontario's iGaming market has likely brought new players to online gambling, with two-in-five (43%) online players gambling online for less than a year, and one-in-four (24%) joining in the past six months, according to a new survey commissioned by regulated online casino operator Spin Genie Ontario . The survey was conducted on the cusp of the upcoming one-year anniversary of legal internet gambling online in Ontario through the Angus Reid Forum, the most trusted source for data in the country.

Dot City Gaming players will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators at the NHL 23 North American Console Finals

Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce that several of its NHL 23 competitors have qualified for the North American Console Finals.  The NHL 23 season consists of 32 individual NHL team based competitions, alongside several special events which will serve as qualifiers for the North American Console Final.  Ben 'Uninsta1l' Thomson will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, Ben 'DunkinDeli' Pasqua will be representing the New Jersey Devils and Derek 'Avez' Avery will be representing the Nashville Predators.

Dot City Gaming's NHL division has seen tremendous success so far in the current game season. This includes a 2nd and 4th place finish at the NHL All-Star Open in Florida , alongside major viewership growth for the players and teams' streaming audience.

New Report From Adjust Shows Positive Early Momentum For E-commerce, Fintech, And Gaming Mobile Apps In 2023

Adjust's Mobile App Trends ebook provides key insights for developers and marketers to drive strategic growth in the year ahead

Mobile marketing analytics suite Adjust today released its annual Mobile App Trends report detailing upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023, despite economic headwinds. While 2022 marked the industry's first ever slowdown, 2023 early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.

Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' to Host the BORA Cup with a Total Prize Pool of 518,100 USD

- Largest prize pool for global blockchain game matches
- Final winner selected through real-time one-on-one matches
- First round begins on March 28, 2023

METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, is holding the BORA Cup, set to tee off on the 28 th with a total prize pool of 3 million tBORA, on its blockchain casual golf game『BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn』offered around the world.

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally in May

Smilegate plans to release its new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE' globally in May. The company unveiled the teaser page and brand page for the game on March 28th and is now actively preparing for the global launch to release the game at the end of May.

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE' Globally in May.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions. The game features smooth graphics rendered in a cartoon style and exciting action scenes, with various strategic elements such as skill bursts and skill chains that allow players to enjoy strategic combat.

The teaser page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com/teaser ) introduces the automatic doll 'Eva' who welcomes the 'owner' (player) who will enjoy OUTERPLANE. The mysterious expressions of Eva and the presence of the star 'Mirsha' evoke curiosity.

On the brand page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com /), you can get a sneak peek into the detailed character information and the universe of the game. In addition, various content such as character introduction videos and 4-cut cartoons showcasing the charm of 'OUTERPLANE' can be found through social media.

'OUTERPLANE; is being developed with the goal of global release at the end of May. Smilegate plans to continue releasing game information through the teaser page, brand page, official Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/OUTERPLANEGLOBAL ), official Twitter ( https://twitter.com/OUTERPLANE ), and official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE ).

Smilegate logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smilegate-to-release-a-new-mobile-rpg-outerplane-globally-in-may-301782925.html

SOURCE Smilegate

