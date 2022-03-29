NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2021. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 11:00am Hong Kong time on 30 th March 2022 to discuss the results and recent business developments. Mr. Dejian Liu Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "We are proud of our achievements in 2021 as we ...

