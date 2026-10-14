Netcapital Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Engages Adeptus Partners as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL) (the "Company") today announced that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on October 7, 2026, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from September 23, 2026 through October 6, 2026. Accordingly, Nasdaq has resolved the bid price deficiency first identified in its February 4, 2026 notice and has closed the matter.

The Company also announced that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors has engaged Adeptus Partners, LLC ("Adeptus") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. Adeptus will audit the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended April 30, 2022 through April 30, 2026 and review the Company's interim financial information for fiscal 2026, work that is required for the Company to complete any restatement of the prior-period financial statements that, as previously announced, should no longer be relied upon, and to file its delinquent periodic reports. Adeptus succeeds Fruci & Associates II, PLLC, which resigned effective August 12, 2026.

As previously announced, the Company remains out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 or its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2026. The Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance with that rule to Nasdaq by the October 23, 2026 deadline and to file the delinquent reports as soon as practicable. There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the plan or that the Company will regain compliance.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc., is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The Company's broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and the timing of its periodic filings and the completion of the audits by Adeptus. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share, its ability to complete the audits and reviews of its financial statements, the availability of financing, Nasdaq's acceptance of the Company's plan, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NCPLNASDAQ:NCPLfintech investing
NCPL
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that in August 2022 the legacy site clean-up was successfully accomplished under time and under budget on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 belowFigure 1 - General Property LocationThe Muskwa Project is... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

QIMC Completes Expanded 63.7 km Seismic Program Targeting Hydrogen, Helium and Natural Gas Hot Zones in Nova Scotia

Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

Related News

uranium investing

Myriad Acquires Los Altares Uranium Project in Argentina

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling--Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

QIMC Completes Expanded 63.7 km Seismic Program Targeting Hydrogen, Helium and Natural Gas Hot Zones in Nova Scotia

base metals investing

Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

precious metals investing

One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset and Provides Vumba Drilling Update

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent