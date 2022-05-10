Life Science NewsInvesting News

NeonMind Biosciences (CSE:NEON,OTCQB:NMDBF,FRA:6UF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Life Science and Psychedelics channels.

NeonMind Biosciences (CSE:NEON,OTCQB:NMDBF,FRA:6UF) is a drug development and healthcare company pioneering innovative ways to bring transformational mental health treatments to market with a focus on psychedelics. The company aims to improve access to psychedelic treatments with two strategies:

  1. Establishing specialized mental health clinics that provide currently available treatments such as ketamine and esketamine and to provide other psychedelic treatments when approved.
  2. Focusing on drug development of novel psychedelic treatments focusing on their proprietary drug candidates to treat behavioral deficits in patients with weight management issues and obesity.

Company Highlights

  • NeonMind has a strategy in the psychedelic sector with a dual focus on creating specialty mental health clinics and pioneering psychedelic drug development to advance psilocybin for chronic weight management disorders.
  • It’s the first and only company developing novel psilocybin-based treatments to address the US$326 billion by 2028 global weight management market, representing a vast, untapped therapeutic area for psychedelics.
  • Working with strategic partners, the NeonMind is building out a nationwide network of NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada, incorporating evidence-based interventional treatments to address a variety of mental health needs.
  • NeonMind partnered with two leading specialty medical companies, SRx Health and BioScript Solutions, which together operate over 100 clinic locations throughout Canada, allowing NeonMind to announce its inaugural location in Mississauga, Ontario.
  • The company is led by an experienced management team with experience in biotech and healthcare and leading scientific and medical advisors in the field of psychedelics and psychiatry.
NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Engages Thrive Health, a Leading Digital Patient Care Platform to Streamline Care Programs and Data Collection

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), announced today it has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Initiates Medical Adoption Program with Impetus Digital, a Leading Healthcare Platform for Virtual Medical Education

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has advanced its strategy to enhance access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Impetus Digital in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Mr. Shayne Nyquvest in a consulting role as Capital Markets Advisor.

Universal Ibogaine engages Shayne Nyquvest as Capital Markets Advisor (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Mr. Nyquvest has extensive capital markets experience, with over 40 years involvement in aiding companies strategic fund-raising activities, in the mining, cannabis and other emerging industries.  He served as the former Executive Vice-President of investment banking firm Mackie Research Capital (where he worked from June 2015 to July 2018 ) and a was founding member of Canaccord Genuity Group, where he worked as a Senior Investment Advisor from 1993 to 2013.

Mr. Nyquvest co-founded UI in early 2018, after personally seeing the transformational effects and potential of ibogaine and was involved in UI's early-stage development until mid-2021.  His vision has been to see this innovative, plant-based treatment adopted by the mainstream medical community as a solution to helping break the opioid epidemic and other addictions.

Nick Karos , UI CEO noted "we are pleased to have Shayne re-engaged in our strategic, business development goals.  He has an extensive network in the investment community and was instrumental in UI's early-stage financing and research activities.  We continue to advance our planned Health Canada clinical trials application for the use of ibogaine in opioid use disorder and expect to provide additional updates on this in the near future."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

Billy Goat Brands

  • The Company's Commitment is Aligned with its Focus on the Oceans and Proactive Attentiveness to the Growing Consumer Demand for Accountability in how Products are Made, Sold and Marketed
  • SeaLegacy a Global Non-Profit Using the Power of Media and Storytelling to Amplify Ocean Solutions
  • Funds Raised Through SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Support Impact Grants to Organizations Leading On-the-Ground Projects that Conserve Oceans While Building a More Just and Equitable Planet
  • SeaLegacy and its Co-Founders Boast a Combined Audience of Over 10 Million Instagram Followers

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce a one-year commitment to SeaLegacy (" SeaLegacy ") through The Good Ocean (" Good Ocean " or the " Program "). SeaLegacy is an organization that uses a variety of collaborations, experts and the latest digital and social technologies to aid in the building of a healthy future for oceans across the world. The Good Ocean is a community of businesses that supports SeaLegacy's mission and aligns with its values to create a better planet. GOAT is dedicated to making a difference when it comes to the sustainability of oceans through sustainable commerce, which is reinforced by its sponsorship of the Program.

The Company will be acknowledged on SeaLegacy's established social media network and website, be exposed to exclusive networking opportunities, have access to visual assets provided by SeaLegacy and the Program, as well as work with the communications team to create other bespoke amplification opportunities. SeaLegacy has a wide reach with 2.4 million followers on its @sealegacy Instagram account, while its Co-Founders Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen have 1.5 million and 7.3 million followers on their @mitty and @paulnicklen Instagram accounts, respectively. Therefore, the SeaLegacy team is creating ocean conservation awareness on an unmatched scale.

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods

Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in the burgeoning plant-based foods market.

The global plant-based foods market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.6 percent between 2020 and 2030 to reach more than US$162 billion, as per Bloomberg Intelligence.

This major expansion is being fueled in large part by increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Calls from buyers for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also becoming louder and buoying interest in plant-based options.

Keep reading...Show less
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE PROVIDES UPDATE ON KELBURN RECOVERY CENTER OPERATIONS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has temporarily closed the Kelburn Recovery Centre (" Kelburn ") due to an on-site flooding issue.

Universal Ibogaine Update on Kelburn Operations (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Kelburn is UI's addiction treatment site operating near Winnipeg, Manitoba , and which experienced abnormally high winter snowfall conditions, resulting in high current groundwater levels arising from spring melt conditions. Kelburn is currently assessing options for continuation of in-process patient treatment, and remediation of damages, which will fall under Kelburn's property and business interruption insurance coverage, subject to policy limits. The timing for remediation and ultimate re-opening of operations at Kelburn is not determinable, but will likely require a minimum of 2 to 3 months.

Nick Karos (CEO) noted "this is of course an unfortunate unforeseen event, and our first priority is to ensure the continuity of ongoing care of our patient group. The extent of damage will hopefully be contained to a portion of the basement, and allow us to resume on-site operations in a reasonable time frame."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

Universal Ibogaine Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or Bourse Frankfurt (the " FSE ") under the ticker symbol " JC4 ".  UI will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current ticker symbol IBO and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol IBOGF.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The FSE is the largest stock exchange in Germany and is the premiere European destination for Canadian Venture companies looking to build exposure and liquidity with the European market.  The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Global Addiction and the Overdose Crisis

According to an August 4, 2021 , World Health Organization report, worldwide approximately 500,000 deaths annually can be attributed to drug use, with more than 70% related to opioids.

" The number of opioid overdoses has increased in recent years in several countries, in part due to the increased use of opioids in the management of chronic pain and increasing use of highly potent opioids appearing on the illicit drug market.

In the United States of America ( USA ) the number of people dying from opioid overdose increased by 120% between 2010 and 2018, and two-thirds of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018 in the USA involved synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and its analogues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a further substantial increase in drug overdose deaths was reported in the USA , primarily driven by rapid increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids. "

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/opioid-overdose

What is ibogaine?

Ibogaine is a plant derived neuroactive compound that appears to reset the brains of drug dependent individuals to a pre-addicted state and has demonstrated particular effectiveness in treating opioid use disorder in many countries.  When applied according to a strict safety protocol, including a medically supervised setting, ibogaine appears to eliminate the most painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and can provide a several month window free of drug cravings.  Dr. Alberto Sola , co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Universal Ibogaine, has administered more ibogaine treatments than any other doctor in the world at an independent clinic (of which he is a partner) in Cancun , Mexico.

The Universal Ibogaine Mission

Universal Ibogaine is a Canadian company which holds the global licensing rights to the ibogaine based addiction treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola .  UI is working with Health Canada to undertake a planned clinical trial in Canada to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the ibogaine treatment protocol for opioid use disorder(s).  Upon eventual completion of the trial and Health Canada approval, UI intends to license the protocol to a global network of addiction treatment clinics.  Ibogaine can be very effective for long term addiction cessation when combined with an aftercare treatment program.  Universal Ibogaine operates an addiction treatment facility in Winnipeg , where it is intends to develop best in class addiction treatment programs built around evidence based treatments and nuovo modalities.

Universal Ibogaine CEO Nick Karos commented "the FSE listing is a key piece of our capital markets and investor relations strategy.  We have recently commenced trading on the OTCQB Exchange in the USA , and interest in the UI story is growing in Europe and Germany in particular. Germany has a history of innovation and leadership with an emerging market and interest in psychedelic medicines."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

