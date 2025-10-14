NeoGenomics to Highlight RaDaR ST MRD Assay at ESMO Congress 2025

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) , a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced the presentation of assay-relevant data, including interventional therapy trials in progress, to showcase how its molecular residual disease (MRD) assay may benefit pharmaceutical partners at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, October 17–21, in Berlin, Germany. RaDaR ST, the company's circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay, is designed to accelerate and optimize oncology drug development.

Building on NeoGenomics' established molecular capabilities, the RaDaR ST assay uses whole-exome sequencing data from tumor samples and advanced bioinformatics to create patient-specific MRD panels. By leveraging high-depth sequencing and personalized panel design, the assay delivers highly sensitive and specific detection of ctDNA from plasma samples, providing real-time insights into tumor dynamics and treatment response.

"We stand by our commitment to clinical validation and interventional studies utilizing NeoGenomics' MRD technology, as reflected in three new posters from our European collaborators presented at this year's ESMO congress," said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to continue our long-standing support of drug development and interventional clinical trials, now with our RaDaR ST assay. Pharmaceutical sponsors are seeking partners who can deliver both innovation and operational excellence across every stage of oncology trials. NeoGenomics meets that need with RaDaR ST, providing patient-specific insights in real time to help drive faster, more informed decisions and advance cancer research more effectively."

As MRD gains traction as a preferred solution to monitor responses to next-generation therapies, NeoGenomics' launch of RaDaR ST strengthens its position as a partner to biopharma organizations seeking to advance precision oncology. The company will feature RaDaR ST and its broader oncology testing and research capabilities at booth #4012.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

