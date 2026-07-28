NeoGenomics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NeoGenomics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Total revenue increased 11% YoY to $202 million

Clinical services revenue grew 14%, with NGS revenue growth of 26%

Company raises full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (the " Company " ), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:

  • Increased total revenue by 11% to $202 million
  • Increased clinical revenue by 14% to $187 million driven by robust NGS growth of 26%
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $2 million, including a gain on extinguishment of debt of $11 million
  • Delivered adjusted EBITDA (1) of $14 million, an increase of 36%
  • Generated $20 million from cash from operations to end the quarter with $146 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

Business Highlights

  • Sharpened commercial strategy and go-to-market execution by launching a dedicated pathology and oncology commercial team
  • Submitted new RaDaR ST evidence to MolDx supporting Medicare reimbursement for a new indication. This marks the third RaDaR ST submission to MolDx pending approval
  • Strengthened capital structure through the completion of a $316 million private offering of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2032
  • Finalized a civil settlement with the Department of Justice resolving a self-disclosed matter and investigation concerning consulting services provided by the Company

"Our second quarter results reflect the consistent operating and financial performance investors expect from this team," said Tony Zook, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. "Revenue growth of 11% year-over-year exceeded our outlook, with NGS revenue growth of 26% reflecting a continued mix shift to more advanced testing modalities. This revenue growth is being coupled with our focus on disciplined margin expansion, as evidenced by adjusted EBITDA increasing by 36%. Looking ahead, I remain confident that we are well positioned to deliver long-term profitable growth, while investing in our business and expanding our suite of on-market testing solutions for patients and providers."

Second-Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $202 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2025. Clinical volume increased by 2%, while average revenue per clinical test increased by 12% to $515.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $92 million, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 46%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (1) , excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense, was 48%, an increase of 260 bps versus the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $102 million, a decrease of $23 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to $20 million of impairment charges taken in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $2 million compared to net loss of $45 million for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter includes a gain on extinguishment of debt of $11 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the second quarter of 2026 increased by 36% to $14 million, compared to $11 million in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Net Income (1) was $7 million compared to Adjusted Net Income (1) of $4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $146 million at quarter end. This reflects the net effects from the completion of the company's $316 million private offering of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2032. As part of the transaction, the Company repurchased approximately $276 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's existing 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 and entry into capped call transactions intended to reduce potential dilution upon conversion. Company also repurchased shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $25 million.

(1)

The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this press release entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is revising its full-year 2026 guidance, as shown below (in millions).

FY 2025

Previous
FY 2026 Guidance

Updated
FY 2026 Guidance

YOY % Change from
FY 2025

(in millions)

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Consolidated revenue

$727

$797

$803

$802

$806

10%

11%

Net loss

$(108)

$(63)

$(50)

$(42)

$(34)

61%

69%

Adjusted EBITDA

$43

$55

$57

$56

$58

29%

34%

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday , July 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live call via telephone, interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 968605. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at https://www.neogenomics.com . Information on, or accessible through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this release or any other report or document that we may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "enable," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's strategy, planned future operations and related expectations with respect to timing and performance, capital structure and future financial position, future operating and financial performance, growth potential and expected growth drivers, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects and plans, and estimates of market size and position, as well as statements regarding the objectives of management. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to execute on its strategic priorities, to enter new markets and increase market share in both current and new markets, to continue gaining new customers, develop and commercialize new types of tests, manage the effects of seasonality, execute on its long-range strategic priorities and otherwise implement its business plans, as well as the potential impact of evolving regulatory requirements related to laboratory developed tests, the impact of tariffs and trade policy uncertainty on the Company's supply chain and costs, and any potential reimbursement changes by the government and commercial payors, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, as well as subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov , for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2026
(unaudited)

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

145,539

$

159,618

Accounts receivable, net

175,405

159,242

Inventories

27,137

28,566

Prepaid assets

23,590

21,443

Other current assets

9,807

7,417

Total current assets

381,478

376,286

Property and equipment, net

80,938

84,834

Operating lease right-of-use assets

78,606

78,444

Financing lease right-of-use assets

6,653

54

Intangible assets, net

271,262

286,528

Goodwill

523,995

524,344

Other assets

9,311

9,340

Total non-current assets

970,765

983,544

Total assets

$

1,352,243

$

1,359,830

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

100,457

$

83,496

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,722

4,776

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

1,704

28

Total current liabilities

105,883

88,300

Long-term liabilities

Operating lease liabilities

64,671

62,822

Finance lease liabilities

4,030

27

Convertible senior notes, net

374,241

341,858

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

16,824

18,219

Other long-term liabilities

862

12,042

Total long-term liabilities

460,628

434,968

Total liabilities

$

566,511

$

523,268

Stockholders' equity

Total stockholders' equity

$

785,732

$

836,562

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,352,243

$

1,359,830

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

NET REVENUE

$

201,656

$

181,330

$

388,328

$

349,365

COST OF REVENUE

109,778

104,072

215,586

198,861

GROSS PROFIT

91,878

77,258

172,742

150,504

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

63,613

71,747

129,354

139,954

Research and development

10,761

9,023

20,295

19,204

Sales and marketing

27,275

24,075

51,105

46,758

Impairment charges

20,041

20,041

Total operating expenses

101,649

124,886

200,754

225,957

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(9,771

)

(47,628

)

(28,012

)

(75,453

)

Interest income

1,214

2,263

2,487

5,984

Interest expense

(781

)

(933

)

(1,379

)

(2,551

)

Other (expense) income, net

(17

)

482

(29

)

547

Gain on extinguishment of debt

11,181

11,181

Income (loss) before taxes

1,826

(45,816

)

(15,752

)

(71,473

)

Income tax benefit

412

724

884

458

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

2,238

$

(45,092

)

$

(14,868

)

$

(71,015

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

Basic

$

0.02

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.56

)

Diluted

$

0.02

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.56

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

129,628

127,949

129,398

127,664

Diluted

130,831

127,949

129,398

127,664

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(14,868

)

$

(71,015

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation

17,356

18,506

Amortization of intangibles

15,267

16,486

Stock-based compensation

17,852

22,968

Non-cash operating lease expense

3,226

3,346

Non-cash finance lease amortization

322

7

Amortization of debt issue costs

20

69

Amortization of convertible debt discount

753

1,164

Gain on debt extinguishment

(11,181

)

Impairment charges

20,041

Other adjustments

(15

)

(340

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

(16,910

)

(16,229

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

11,822

(4,997

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

11,060

Purchases of property and equipment

(13,219

)

(10,823

)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

(5,991

)

Purchase of convertible note

(100

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,319

)

(5,754

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of discount

305,434

Repayment of convertible debt

(262,890

)

(201,250

)

Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

(28,747

)

Proceeds received from capped call terminations

77

Repurchases of common stock

(25,000

)

Repayment of financing leases

(1,313

)

(7

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

1,752

2,266

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

1,273

74

Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock

(3,168

)

(2,567

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,582

)

(201,484

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale

(14,079

)

(212,235

)

Less: net change in cash classified within current assets held for sale

(54

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(14,079

)

(212,289

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

159,618

367,012

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

145,539

$

154,723

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). However, in order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company's core test-level operating results across reporting periods. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered measures of liquidity or considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of the Company's profitability or performance under GAAP. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is unlikely to be comparable to similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax (benefit) or expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (vi) leadership transition costs, (vii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (viii) impairment charges, (ix) intellectual property ("IP") litigation costs, (x) gain on extinguishment of debt, (xi) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (xii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

"Adjusted cost of revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization, and (ii) stock-based compensation expense.

"Adjusted gross profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

"Adjusted gross profit margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted net (loss) income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) leadership transition costs, (iv) acquisition and integration related expenses, (v) impairment charges, (vi) IP litigation costs, (vii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (viii) adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter, and (ix) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

The following tables present reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,238

$

(45,092

)

$

(14,868

)

$

(71,015

)

Adjustments to net income (loss):

Interest income

(1,214

)

(2,263

)

(2,487

)

(5,984

)

Interest expense

781

933

1,379

2,551

Income tax benefit

(412

)

(724

)

(884

)

(458

)

Depreciation

8,577

9,140

17,357

18,506

Amortization

7,974

8,124

15,607

16,486

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

17,944

$

(29,882

)

$

16,104

$

(39,914

)

Further adjustments to EBITDA:

Leadership transition costs (1)

245

637

563

2,831

Acquisition and integration related expenses (2)

3,204

806

4,376

Stock-based compensation expense

8,216

12,215

17,852

22,968

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(11,181

)

(11,181

)

Impairment charges (3)

20,041

20,041

IP litigation costs (4)

81

4,460

165

7,443

Adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter

(1,155

)

(1,155

)

Other significant expenses, net (5)

317

317

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

14,467

$

10,675

$

23,471

$

17,745

____________________

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs.

(2)

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, acquisition and integration related expenses include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs.

(3)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and impairment of disposal groups held for sale. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

(4)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees.

(5)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, other significant expenses, net, include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Consolidated:

Total revenue (GAAP)

$

201,656

$

181,330

11.2

%

$

388,328

$

349,365

11.2

%

Cost of revenue (GAAP)

$

109,778

$

104,072

5.5

%

$

215,586

$

198,861

8.4

%

Adjustments to cost of revenue (1)

(5,021

)

(5,114

)

(9,972

)

(10,439

)

Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP)

$

104,757

$

98,958

5.9

%

$

205,614

$

188,422

9.1

%

Gross profit (GAAP)

$

91,878

$

77,258

18.9

%

$

172,742

$

150,504

14.8

%

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP )

$

96,899

$

82,372

17.6

%

$

182,714

$

160,943

13.5

%

Gross profit margin (GAAP)

45.6

%

42.6

%

44.5

%

43.1

%

Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP)

48.1

%

45.4

%

47.1

%

46.1

%

____________________

(1)

Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2026, include $4.6 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.4 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2026, include $9.2 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.7 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include $4.8 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.3 million of stock-based compensation. Cost of revenue adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025, include $9.7 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets and $0.7 million of stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

2,238

$

(45,092

)

$

(14,868

)

$

(71,015

)

Adjustments to net income (loss) net of tax:

Amortization

7,974

8,124

15,607

16,486

Leadership transition costs (1)

245

637

563

2,831

Acquisition and integration related expenses (2)

3,204

806

4,376

Stock-based compensation expense

8,216

12,215

17,852

22,968

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(11,181

)

(11,181

)

Impairment charges (3)

20,041

20,041

IP litigation costs (4)

81

4,460

165

7,443

Adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter

(1,155

)

(1,155

)

Other significant expenses, net (5)

317

317

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

6,735

$

3,589

$

8,106

$

3,130

Net income (loss) per common share (GAAP)

Diluted EPS

$

0.02

$

(0.35

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.56

)

Adjustments to diluted net income (loss) per share:

Amortization

0.06

0.06

0.12

0.13

Leadership transition costs (1)

0.02

Acquisition and integration related expenses (2)

0.03

0.01

0.03

Stock-based compensation expense

0.06

0.10

0.14

0.18

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(0.09

)

(0.09

)

Impairment charges (3)

0.16

0.16

IP litigation costs (4)

0.03

0.06

Adjustment to contingency for regulatory matter

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Other significant expenses, net (5)

Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares (6)

0.01

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

0.02

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS:

Diluted common shares (GAAP)

130,831

127,949

129,398

127,664

Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares (7)(8)

1,396

Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)

130,831

127,949

130,794

127,664

____________________

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive retention costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, leadership transition costs include executive severance costs, executive retention costs, and executive search costs.

(2)

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, acquisition and integration related expenses include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, acquisition and integration related expenses include consulting and legal fees, severance costs, and employee retention costs.

(3)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, impairment charges include losses from InVisionFirst®-Lung intangible asset impairment and inventory write-off, and impairment of disposal groups held for sale. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

(4)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, IP litigation costs include legal fees.

(5)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, other significant expenses, net, include severance costs. There were no such costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

(6)

This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(7)

In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

(8)

In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

GAAP net loss in 2026 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) other one-time expenses. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to stockholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share

The following table reconciles the Company's 2026 outlook for net loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS:

Year Ended December 31, 2026

Low Range

High Range

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(42,000

)

$

(34,000

)

Amortization

32,000

32,000

Stock-based compensation expenses

37,000

35,000

Other one-time expenses

(5,000

)

(7,000

)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

22,000

26,000

Interest and taxes

(2,000

)

(2,000

)

Depreciation

36,000

34,000

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

56,000

$

58,000

Net loss per diluted share (GAAP)

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.26

)

Adjustments to net loss per diluted share:

Amortization

0.25

0.25

Stock-based compensation expenses

0.28

0.27

Other one-time expenses

(0.04

)

(0.05

)

Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares (1)

(0.01

)

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

0.17

$

0.20

Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2026:

Diluted shares (GAAP)

130,000

130,000

Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares (2)

Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)

130,000

130,000

____________________

(1)

This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(2)

For those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

Supplemental Information

Clinical Tests Performed and Revenue

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Clinical (1) :

Number of tests performed

363,498

356,630

1.9

%

709,177

682,793

3.9

%

Average revenue/test

$

515

$

461

11.7

%

$

505

$

460

9.8

%

____________________

(1)

Excludes tests and revenue related to non-clinical activity.

Investor Contact
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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