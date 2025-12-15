NeoGenomics Announces that Natera Has Voluntarily Withdrawn its Appeal in Ongoing RaDaR Patent Litigation

NeoGenomics moving toward a full U.S. clinical launch of its RaDaR ST molecular residual disease (MRD) assay in Q1 2026
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that Natera voluntarily dismissed its appeal (and NeoGenomics thus dismissed its cross-appeal) of the North Carolina District Court's August 2025 ruling. The dismissal will leave in place the ruling in NeoGenomics' favor.
That ruling, issued by the District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, granted NeoGenomics' motion for summary judgment and held that Natera's asserted patent claims are invalid for claiming ineligible subject matter. The Court dismissed Natera's claims against NeoGenomics with prejudice and entered a declaratory judgment of invalidity with respect to both of Natera's asserted patents.
"We are very pleased that Natera has voluntarily decided to end this litigation process," said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. "While we were confident in our position, this latest development nonetheless allows us to focus our full attention on executing a robust clinical launch of RaDaR ST in the first quarter of next year."
