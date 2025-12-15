NeoGenomics Announces that Natera Has Voluntarily Withdrawn its Appeal in Ongoing RaDaR Patent Litigation

NeoGenomics Announces that Natera Has Voluntarily Withdrawn its Appeal in Ongoing RaDaR Patent Litigation

NeoGenomics moving toward a full U.S. clinical launch of its RaDaR ST molecular residual disease (MRD) assay in Q1 2026

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that Natera voluntarily dismissed its appeal (and NeoGenomics thus dismissed its cross-appeal) of the North Carolina District Court's August 2025 ruling. The dismissal will leave in place the ruling in NeoGenomics' favor.

That ruling, issued by the District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, granted NeoGenomics' motion for summary judgment and held that Natera's asserted patent claims are invalid for claiming ineligible subject matter. The Court dismissed Natera's claims against NeoGenomics with prejudice and entered a declaratory judgment of invalidity with respect to both of Natera's asserted patents.

"We are very pleased that Natera has voluntarily decided to end this litigation process," said Tony Zook, CEO of NeoGenomics. "While we were confident in our position, this latest development nonetheless allows us to focus our full attention on executing a robust clinical launch of RaDaR ST in the first quarter of next year."

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "can," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to launch its RaDaR ST molecular residual disease assay in the first quarter of 2026. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and in the "Investors" section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
InvestorRelations@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NeoGenomics Inc.NEONASDAQ:NEOLife Science Investing
NEO
The Conversation (0)
NeoGenomics Inc.

NeoGenomics Inc.

Keep Reading...
AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person. Dr. King is a hydrogeologist with 30+... Keep Reading...
American Salars: Building a Diversified Portfolio of Lithium Assets Across the Americas

American Salars: Building a Diversified Portfolio of Lithium Assets Across the Americas

Keep Reading...
Trigg Minerals Limited

Trigg Expands Tier-1 Australian Antimony-Gold Tenure with Grades up to 61% Sb & 1045 g/t Au

New acquisition complements Trigg’s flagship WCC deposit and the Company’s vision to become a primary antimony play and future global supplier of antimony

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Nundle, Upper Hunter and Cobark/Copeland Projects, a highly prospective tenement package covering a significant portion of the historic Nundle Goldfield and three additional... Keep Reading...
Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

OpenAM and new materials for FDM, along with software upgrades are part of new solutions customers have available Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is announcing updates to several Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct. These include a new open platform for the F900™... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing