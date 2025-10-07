NEO Battery Materials Appoints Linda Miller, Renowned Battery and Semiconductor Industry Executive, as Senior Scientific Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Linda Miller, Renowned Battery and Semiconductor Industry Executive, as Senior Scientific Advisor

-

  • Appointed Ms. Linda Miller as Senior Scientific Advisor
  • Over 20 Years of Experience in Advanced Materials, Battery Technology Commercialization, and Global Supply Chain Leadership
    • Experience Securing Major Supply Agreements with Leading Consumer Electronics OEM
  • Will Guide Commercialization into Specialty Electronics Market and Support Operations at New Battery Components Manufacturing Facility

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Linda Miller as Senior Scientific Advisor to the Company.

Ms. Miller is a recognized executive in advanced materials and battery commercialization, bringing over two decades of experience in scaling deep technologies, building resilient supply chains, and leading strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Consumer Accounts at Sila Nanotechnologies, where she secured a major global supply agreement and advanced commercialization with leading consumer electronics companies. Earlier at Sila, she was Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Operations, where she established and expanded Sila's supply chain capabilities to scale the company's silicon battery technology from a pilot line to a 613,000 sq. ft. mass production facility.

Prior to joining Sila, Ms. Miller held leadership positions in technology, strategy, and finance at Applied Materials, UBS Securities, and Montgomery Asset Management. Her early engineering and research experience includes roles at Hitachi's Mechanical Engineering Research Laboratory in Japan and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She is the Founder and CEO of Materials Ventures, a startup that provides electrochemical design, validation testing, and supply chain solutions for battery projects.

As Senior Scientific Advisor, Ms. Miller will contribute strategic and technical guidance to NEO's subsequent phases of manufacturing and growth. This encompasses commercial expansion into the drone, robotics, and AI-enabled electronics markets and the operational launch of the Company's battery component manufacturing facility. Drawing on her extensive experience in technology commercialization and global supply chains, she will help strengthen collaborations with international OEM partners and accelerate NEO's silicon battery integration into end-user systems.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO Battery Materials, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Linda to NEO Battery Materials. She brings exceptional leadership and commercialization expertise from her experience at Sila Nanotechnologies and across the advanced materials sector. Linda's ability to scale technologies, execute global partnerships, and build high-performance organizations will be a major asset as we continue to strengthen our position within the global battery value chain."

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
info@neobatterymaterials.com
T: +1 (437) 451-7678

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale; the risks associated with manufacturing process scale-up, including maintaining consistent material and component quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a pilot, semi-commercial, or commercial scale; the risks associated with compatibility of existing battery chemistries, formulations, components, or designs; unforeseen risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, or partnerships with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery and downstream, end-user supply chain; the risks associated with the failure to develop and produce commercially viable battery products or that technical goals may not be achieved within expected timelines or budgets under a joint development or collaboration; the risk associated that purchase orders and offtake supply may not be fulfilled in full, on time, or at all, as actual revenue realization depends on delivery schedules, achievement of technical milestones, and customer acceptance testing; counterparty risk upon delivery of commercial products; the risks associated with constructing, completing, securing, and financing commercial battery materials, components, and cell manufacturing facilities including the Windsor and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials, components, and cell research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry's demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode and battery technology; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes and silicon battery products within battery manufacturers and OEMs systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials

Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material for Lithium-ion Batteries

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ) NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to appoint Mr. Ricky Lee, a renowned battery industry pioneer, as the Lead... Keep Reading...
NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ) NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor,... Keep Reading...
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y ") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (" Former... Keep Reading...
Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF ) Major Process Innovation Improves Silicon Anode Yield, Capacity, and Particle Uniformity Achieved Pilot-Scale Capacity Expansion to 4,000 Kilograms Per Year Without Additional Equipment or Process Change Participated in Battery Japan and InterBattery 2024 to... Keep Reading...
NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF ) NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has increased its ownership of the South Korean subsidiary, NEO... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene securise les actifs de production d'hydrogene d'Harnois Energies pour accelerer la production d'hydrogene propre a ultra haute purete a Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Secures Harnois Energies' Hydrogen Assets to Accelerate Clean Ultra High Purity Hydrogen Production at Sorel-Tracy

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 12.69 g/t Au over 2.40 m on SAM Southeast and Discovers New Zone at True North Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD to Present at Conferences Across Munich, New York, Sydney, New Zealand and Zurich During the 4th Quarter of 2025