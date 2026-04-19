Nektar to Hold Conference Call to Discuss 52-Week Topline Results from the 16-Week Extension Treatment Period for its REZOLVE-AA Phase 2b Study of Rezpegaldesleukin in Alopecia Areata on April 20, 2026

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel immunology therapies, today announced it will host an investor call and live webcast to review 52-week topline results from the 16-week extension treatment period of the ongoing Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA clinical trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator, for severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata on Monday, April 20, 2026 at 8:00 am ET 5:00 am PT. 

Conference Call 
The results will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. Interested participants can access the live webcast at this LINK.

The event, the press release and the slides will also be available on the events section of the Nektar website at https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Vivian Wu
628-895-0661

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-2577

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ademir@lifesciadvisors.com
212-915-3820

For Media:

Susan Roberts
LifeSci Communications
202-779-0929
sroberts@lifescicomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-52-week-topline-results-from-the-16-week-extension-treatment-period-for-its-rezolve-aa-phase-2b-study-of-rezpegaldesleukin-in-alopecia-areata-on-april-20-2026-302746623.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

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