Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through April 12, 2026.

To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. 

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Vivian Wu
628-895-0661
VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
857-205-4403
jpappas@lifescicomms.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2025-on-thursday-march-12-2026-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-302698916.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

nektar-therapeutics nktr nasdaq-nktr life-science-investing
NKTR
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

2025 Financial Results

Pause in Trading

Appendix 4E

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

Related News

aluminum investing

2025 Financial Results

gold investing

Pause in Trading

aluminum investing

Appendix 4E

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: European Resources Soars on Rare Earth Results

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

uranium investing

Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

base metals investing

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Update To Its YouTube Channel