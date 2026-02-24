Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will be participating in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 2-4, 2026 in Boston and the 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit taking place March 9-11, 2026 in Miami.

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – webcast of the presentation to be available at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time – link here 
  • 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit in Miami – March 9-11, 2026 – company management to be available for one-on-one meetings

The presentation will be accessible via the webcast link above as well as on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in one Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis, one Phase 2b clinical trial in alopecia areata, and one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Vivian Wu
628-895-0661
VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 
212-915-2577

For Media:

Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
857-205-4403
jpappas@lifescicomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-participate-in-two-investor-conferences-in-march-302696266.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

nektar-therapeuticsnktrnasdaq-nktrlife-science-investing
NKTR
