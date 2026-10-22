Nebius secures $3.5 billion financing facility with Citi

  • Marks next step in Nebius's strategy to fund global capacity build-out on attractive terms
  • Advances diversified capital structure built on a disciplined balance sheet
  • Increases flexibility over timing and structure of longer-term financing to fuel growth in 2027 and beyond

Nebius Group N.V. (Nasdaq: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced that it has entered into a $3.5 billion senior secured facility provided by Citi.

The facility provides access to capital at attractive rates to support Nebius's global capacity build-out, and advances the company's diversified and sequenced funding strategy.

It complements a funding base that includes customer prepayments and operating cash flows with other financing mechanisms.

This provides flexibility over the timing and structure of further external capital-raising as the company continues to execute on its global build-out plans.

Ophir Nave, Chief Operating Officer of Nebius , said:

"We continue to execute our funding strategy as planned, and are pleased to have secured this financing from a leading global financial institution. This is a result of our disciplined approach to managing our balance sheet to fund our portfolio of projects, and once again demonstrates our ability to choose when and how we raise capital to support our growth.

"Sequencing our financing is how we optimize our long-term cost of capital. This facility provides additional financing to support our near-term capacity build-out. We still have a range of capital sources available to us to finance the next phase of growth, including asset-backed financing based on investment-grade customer commitments of more than $40 billion of long-term contracts."

The facility has a 364-day maturity and initially bears interest at Term SOFR plus 2.75% per annum, increasing up to a maximum of 3.50% per annum, and subject to other adjustments.

The proceeds will be used for data center development and GPU procurement, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Citi acted as mandated lead arranger, agent and security agent.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit nebius.com

Media kit nebius.com/media-kit

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future GPU procurement and data center development, financing strategy, planned investments and capital expenditures, capacity expansion plans, anticipated future financing transactions and expected financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others: market, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; our ability to build, operate and manage our businesses to the desired scale; competitive pressures; technological developments; our ability to secure and retain clients; our ability to secure additional capital to enable the growth of the business; unpredictable sales cycles; and potential pricing pressures; as well as those risks and uncertainties related to our continuing businesses included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, as amended, which is available on our investor relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All information in this press release is as of the date hereof (unless stated otherwise). Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof and, while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Media relations: media@nebius.com
Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NBISNASDAQ:NBISemerging tech investing
NBIS
The Conversation (0)
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
Aetherion Technologies

Aetherion Technologies

Keep Reading...
US Federal Reserve building with stock market graph overlay.

Tech Weekly: Hawkish Fed Sparks Mid-week Tech Selloff

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

Sranan Gold Reports 3-Metre Channel Sample Grading 20.89 g/t Gold at Lawatino's 101 Zone

Metalsource Mining Intersects 22 Metres of Mineralization in Major Southern Step Out at Silver Hill

Spartan Metals Expands Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Resource with Measured and Indicated Grades of 0.25% MoEq or 0.15% WO3Eq

Related News

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Reports 3-Metre Channel Sample Grading 20.89 g/t Gold at Lawatino's 101 Zone

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 22 Metres of Mineralization in Major Southern Step Out at Silver Hill

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Expands Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Resource with Measured and Indicated Grades of 0.25% MoEq or 0.15% WO3Eq

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining to Exercise Option to Acquire 100% of North Island Copper Project

gold investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Price to US$3,100? "Epic" Chance to Buy Ahead

copper investing

New Finds in Old Ground: How Modern Exploration is Revisiting Historical Deposits