Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) today is providing a status update in accordance with its obligations under the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws. As previously announced, the Company is subject to a management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the directors and executive officers of the Company from trading in or acquiring securities of the Company until two full business days after the Company files its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis and certifications. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company advises that aside from the British Columbia Securities Commission granting the MCTO: (i) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Company's April 14, 2022 news release; (ii) it intends to continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines of NP 12-203; and (iii) except as previously disclosed, there are no subsequent specified defaults (actual or anticipated) within the meaning of NP 12-203.

The Company continues to work towards completing the filing on or before the June 30, 2022, deadline and will continue to update its shareholders of the status of the Audited financials periodically.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Plantein Presenting at Canada's Largest Plant-Based Event

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Planted Expo Vancouver on June 4 and June 5, 2022, at the Vancouver Convention Center

Planted Expo is Canada's largest plant-based event of the year, focused on consumers looking to add more plant-based choices to their daily diets. Planted Expo expects more than 15,000 plant-based enthusiasts to attend this two-day event.

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Provides Default Status Report

Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Announces National Food Service Broker Agreement With Tri-Elite Marketing

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has executed a National Food Service Broker Agreement with Vancouver based Tri-Elite Marketing Ltd. (Tri-Elite), to market the Company's plant-based entrees, PlanteinTM, across Canada

Tri-Elite will focus on securing food service listings across Canada for the Company's extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Tri-Elite will be participating with Naturally Splendid at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show this weekend, April 23rd and 24th, promoting the PlanteinTM line to its many existing clients and looking to make connections with new opportunities. Industry experts consider the CHFA trade shows the number one source of presenting new products to retailers doing business in Canada.

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform about several significant corporate changes currently in preparation:

Now that Sirona Biochem has closed an exclusive global licencing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, the next steps for sustainable and rapid growth of the company are initiated.

The Gummy Project

The Gummy Project Selected to Be Supplier of Gummy Products for Flair Airlines with New Partnership

  • Partnership designed to rapidly accelerate The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights and delivered to all Flair hubs in Toronto (ON), Kitchener (ON), Ottawa (ON), Vancouver (BC), Abbotsford (BC) and Edmonton (AB).
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected as the supplier of gummy products to Flair Airlines in a new partnership with Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier.

"Featuring our gummies across Flair Airlines' entire fleet provides rapid brand awareness and growth across Canada for GUMY. This partnership will offer GUMY an incredible opportunity for brand recognition and allow us to reach a strong and diverse demographic," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "We are excited to work with Flair to engage their customers and team in an effort to support endangered keystone species while enjoying our gummy products."

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results from Phase 2 Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress

Epcoritamab shows clinically meaningful efficacy in challenging-to-treat, highly refractory LBCL patients Total patient population achieved overall response rate (ORR) of 63 percent and complete response (CR) of 39 percent; CAR T-naïve patients achieved 69 percent ORR and 42 percent CR; patients previously treated with CAR T achieved a 54 percent ORR and 34 percent CR Safety profile is consistent with previous findings observed Results were reported as part of a late-breaking oral presentation selected for the Presidential Symposium at EHA

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced primary results from the large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) expansion cohort in the EPCORE™ NHL-1 phase 2 clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody. In this study, epcoritamab demonstrated efficacy with durable responses in patients who had previously received at least two prior lines of anti-lymphoma therapy including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. These data were presented today in a late-breaking oral presentation as a part of the Presidential Symposium at the 27 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2022) in Vienna, Austria (Abstract #LB2364).

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF GOLDMAN SACHS 43RD ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 43 rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 15, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands company in the in-health food sector, is excited to announce the filing of a business acquisition report ("BAR") on the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) in relation to its previously completed acquisition of the business of Beanfields, Inc. that occurred on February 16, 2022. Beautiful Beanfields Inc is now officially in our family of Brands.

The BAR includes audited carve out financial statements for the business of Beanfields for the year ended December 31, 2021 with unaudited comparative for the year ended December 30, 2020. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine flavors, including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Fiery Hot and Nacho flavors. They have capitalized on the industry trends of 'Better For You' in the salty snack category. Beanfields received the 2019 "Rising Star Award" from NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy) organization. In June 2021, it introduced its Rings line, which became one of its fastest-selling products. This past December, NOSH recognized Rings as a Best New Product for 2021.

Since we acquired the Beanfields business in February, our team has been increasing production levels to meet high demands from retailers. Our first priority was to purchase large quantities of raw material to prevent supply disruption, increase production to match demand, and reach out to the current customer base - all of which has been successfully orchestrated. We've been able to maintain the vast majority of Beanfields' approximate 7,000 retailers, as we continue to stock shelves to meet customer demand. Beanfields chips are currently sold throughout all 50 states, Canada, and other countries. As can be seen in the audited carve out statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Beanfields brand generated Net Revenues of US$8.8M, which consisted of US$11.5M in gross sales, net of US$2.7M in sales discounts and manufacture chargebacks. We expect to continue to push sales momentum and drive further growth within the Company's full product portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples
Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the revenue growth potential of Beanfields and its ability to generate profits there from. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

