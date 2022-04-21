Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entreesCHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The ‘NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered ...

NSP:CA