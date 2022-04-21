Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entreesCHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The ‘NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered ...

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees

CHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The ‘NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered the number one source for new products as well as education for retailers who are doing business in Western Canada. Most every major Canadian retailer will have representation at the CHFA NOW trade show, representing thousands of locations across Canada.

Naturally Splendid will be featuring the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at CHFA NOW to both retail and food service prospects. Our initial PlanteinTM launch focuses on eight (8) plant-based entrees including a plant-based; Burger; Crunchy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Fillet.

In a previous news release (August 17,2021), Naturally Splendid announced executing a Definitive Agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd. (Flexitarian Foods), a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive range of plant-based, meat alternative products. The exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights are for an initial 10-year term with a 10-year renewable term. More recently, on April 12, 2022, the Company announced an agreement with Flexitarian Foods for the exclusive use of the PlanteinTM trademark in Canada with a matching term to the exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement.

Naturally Splendid Vice President and co-founder Bryan Carson states, "We have developed a distribution network covering Canada coast to coast. This network of distributors provides access to thousands of clients across most every distribution channel, including chain and independent retail stores, chain restaurants and individual locations, of which many we will be meeting at the trade show. It has been a challenging time in the food service industry not being able to sample our plant-based entrees for prospective clients in our usual manner due to Covid restrictions. With restrictions relaxed now, we are most excited to be able to sample our entrees to prospective clients at CHFA NOW as there is no better way for us to promote the PlanteinTM brand other than to have consumers sample these delicious plant-based offerings.'

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRA:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated November 23, 2021) by issuing 71,683,846 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,150,515 (the "First Tranche

Each Unit in the First Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods is now available through DirectFood.store

DirectFood.store is a British Columbia based food delivery company offering a wide variety of local food throughout the Greater Vancouver Region. The company offers a first-of-its-kind sustainable solution for grocery shopping with a zero-waste system. DirectFood.store does not have any warehouses with all food being picked up directly from the farms or vendors in the morning and delivered to customers later that day.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FSE:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, "The Company continues to execute on our strategic plan developing, manufacturing and distributing plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Having identified plant-based entrees as our priority, work has already begun retrofitting our existing food manufacturing facility located in British Columbia. This includes installation of a state-of-the-art packaging line which has already been initiated. This line is expected to be operational in the next 30 - 45 days. Once fully operational, this new packaging line creates significant opportunities in the retail market by providing a wide range of packaging formats that can then be placed in both chiller and freezer sections of grocery stores. The versatility of this packaging line creates opportunities for sales in multiple formats for different placement in stores across a wide range of potential clients, ultimately resulting in increased sales.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

