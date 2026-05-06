Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution of $0.75 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported first quarter 2026 results as follows:

    For the Three Months Ended     Last Twelve Months Ended  
(In thousands) (Unaudited)   March 31, 2026  
Net income   $ 19,619     $ 115,733  
Operating cash flow     33,014       164,453  
                 
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business     33,772       167,396  
Investment in soda ash business     (39,200 )     (39,200 )
Free cash flow(1)     (5,428 )     128,196  


____________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Highlights:

  • Generated $33.8 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 before the $39.2 million capital investment in its soda ash business
  • Paid fourth quarter 2025 distribution of $0.75 per common unit 
  • Paid special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units in 2025 
  • Declares first quarter 2026 common unit distribution of $0.75 per unit

"NRP generated $34 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 and $167 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months before accounting for the $39 million investment we made in our soda ash business," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "We continue to generate substantial free cash flow despite ongoing headwinds for metallurgical coal, thermal coal, and soda ash."

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit to be paid on May 26, 2026, to unitholders of record on May 19, 2026. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income for the first quarter of 2026 decreased $11.7 million as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow and free cash flow decreased $1.4 million and $1.3 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease in net income was primarily due to lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes and increased depletion rates at certain thermal properties. The declines in operating and free cash flow were also primarily due to lower metallurgical and thermal coal sales volumes partially offset by higher recoupments in the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the first quarter of 2026.

Mineral Rights segment results continue to be affected by weak global steel demand, low natural gas prices, and ample coal stockpiles at power plants.

NRP has no meaningful developments to report on its carbon neutral initiatives but continues to explore and make small-scale progress on opportunities to create value through carbon sequestration and renewable energy production across its vast portfolio of mineral and surface assets. 

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased $12.5 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2026. Operating cash flow decreased $3.0 million as compared to the prior year period due to the $2.9 million distribution received in the first quarter of 2025, and no distribution in the first quarter of 2026. Free cash flow decreased $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period primarily due to NRP's $39.2 million capital investment in Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2026. NRP and its managing partner made a capital investment into Sisecam Wyoming in the first quarter of 2026 to reduce outstanding amounts under its bank credit facility and better position it to compete in the current environment. Sisecam Wyoming's managing partner also invested its pro-rata share of $40.8 million. NRP evaluated this investment as it would any other capital allocation opportunity, with the goal of maximizing NRP's intrinsic value per unit. 

The soda ash market remains significantly oversupplied due to the influx of natural soda ash supply from China coupled with weak demand for flat glass. NRP believes international soda ash prices are below the cost of production for most producers with no near-term market correction in sight. Due to the weak pricing environment, NRP has not received a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025 and does not expect to receive distributions until soda ash demand increases and/or capacity is rationalized, which NRP expects to take several years.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $3.5 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding. 

In February 2026, NRP paid a fourth quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and in March 2026, NRP paid a special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units in 2025. Today, NRP declared a first quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit.  

NRP had $185.4 million of available liquidity at March 31, 2026, consisting of $31.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $153.9 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. 

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.4 x at March 31, 2026. 

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/564088592?pwd=AhU5Ffcw. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash business; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Distributable cash flow" or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and capital to unconsolidated investment. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures and cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and capital to unconsolidated investment. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income  
       
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except per unit data)   2026     2025     2025  
Revenues and other income                        
Royalty and other mineral rights   $ 43,297     $ 51,260     $ 45,875  
Transportation and processing services     3,885       4,421       2,523  
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming     (7,828 )     4,610       (1,686 )
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals     (1 )     247        
Total revenues and other income   $ 39,353     $ 60,538     $ 46,712  
                         
Operating expenses                        
Operating and maintenance expenses   $ 6,113     $ 6,776     $ 5,265  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     7,614       3,989       3,344  
General and administrative expenses     5,034       6,832       5,948  
Asset impairments           20        
Total operating expenses   $ 18,761     $ 17,617     $ 14,557  
                         
Income from operations   $ 20,592     $ 42,921     $ 32,155  
                         
Interest expense, net   $ (973 )   $ (2,668 )   $ (1,157 )
                         
Net income   $ 19,619     $ 40,253     $ 30,998  
                         
Net income attributable to common unitholders   $ 19,227     $ 39,448     $ 30,378  
Net income attributable to the general partner     392       805       620  
                         
Net income per common unit                        
Basic   $ 1.46     $ 3.01     $ 2.31  
Diluted     1.44       2.97       2.27  
                         
Net income   $ 19,619     $ 40,253     $ 30,998  
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other     (140 )     2,260       (1,786 )
Comprehensive income   $ 19,479     $ 42,513     $ 29,212  
                         


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
       
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands)   2026     2025     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities                        
Net income   $ 19,619     $ 40,253     $ 30,998  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     7,614       3,989       3,344  
Distributions from unconsolidated investment           2,940        
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     7,828       (4,610 )     1,686  
Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals     1       (247 )      
Asset impairments           20        
Bad debt expense     (776 )     451       (111 )
Unit-based compensation expense     1,164       2,717       3,015  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other     447       (168 )     (3,261 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     615       (149 )     1,966  
Accounts payable     1,290       546       272  
Accrued liabilities     (7,156 )     (7,990 )     1,719  
Accrued interest     210       254       (423 )
Deferred revenue     1,434       (3,227 )     7,211  
Other items, net     724       (355 )     (1,651 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 33,014     $ 34,424     $ 44,765  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities                        
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals   $     $ 247     $  
Capital to unconsolidated investment     (39,200 )            
Return of long-term contract receivable     758       700       743  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ (38,442 )   $ 947     $ 743  
                         
Cash flows from financing activities                        
Debt borrowings   $ 61,200     $ 33,700     $ 13,000  
Debt repayments     (34,000 )     (37,000 )     (49,331 )
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner     (11,763 )     (26,276 )     (10,054 )
Other items, net     (8,646 )     (5,363 )     (1 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   $ 6,791     $ (34,939 )   $ (46,386 )
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,363     $ 432     $ (878 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     30,141       30,444       31,019  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 31,504     $ 30,876     $ 30,141  
                         
Supplemental cash flow information:                        
Cash paid for interest   $ 684     $ 2,371     $ 1,516  
                         


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets  
             
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2026     2025  
(In thousands, except unit data)   (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 31,504     $ 30,141  
Accounts receivable, net     26,792       28,666  
Other current assets, net     1,425       2,105  
Total current assets   $ 59,721     $ 60,912  
Land     24,007       24,008  
Mineral rights, net     360,860       366,987  
Intangible assets, net     10,426       11,908  
Equity in unconsolidated investment     281,477       250,244  
Long-term contract receivable, net     19,598       20,406  
Other long-term assets, net     15,568       13,900  
Total assets   $ 771,657     $ 748,365  
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 2,448     $ 1,159  
Accrued liabilities     4,605       10,897  
Accrued interest     279       69  
Current portion of deferred revenue     7,029       6,663  
Current portion of long-term debt, net     14,234       14,198  
Total current liabilities   $ 28,595     $ 32,986  
Deferred revenue     59,136       58,067  
Long-term debt, net     46,084       18,884  
Other non-current liabilities     5,310       5,909  
Total liabilities   $ 139,125     $ 115,846  
Commitments and contingencies                
Partners' capital                
Common unitholders' interest (13,250,412 and 13,138,097 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)   $ 624,902     $ 625,188  
General partner's interest     11,771       11,332  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,141 )     (4,001 )
Total partners' capital   $ 632,532     $ 632,519  
Total liabilities and partners' capital   $ 771,657     $ 748,365  
                 


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital  
                                       
                            Accumulated          
                            Other     Total  
    Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands)   Units     Amounts     Partner     Loss     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2025     13,138     $ 625,188     $ 11,332     $ (4,001 )   $ 632,519  
Net income           19,227       392             19,619  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner           (11,528 )     (235 )           (11,763 )
Issuance of unit-based awards     112                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net           (7,985 )                 (7,985 )
Capital contribution                 282             282  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                       (140 )     (140 )
Balance at March 31, 2026     13,250     $ 624,902     $ 11,771     $ (4,141 )   $ 632,532  


                                       
                            Accumulated          
                            Other     Total  
    Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands)   Units     Amounts     Partner     Income (Loss)     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2024     13,049     $ 543,231     $ 9,547     $ (1,670 )   $ 551,108  
Net income           39,448       805             40,253  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner           (25,750 )     (526 )           (26,276 )
Issuance of unit-based awards     89                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net           (3,175 )                 (3,175 )
Capital contribution                 187             187  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                       2,260       2,260  
Balance at March 31, 2025     13,138     $ 553,754     $ 10,013     $ 590     $ 564,357  
                                         


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 and December 31, 2025:

    Operating Segments                  
    Mineral             Corporate and          
(In thousands)   Rights     Soda Ash     Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                                
Revenues   $ 47,182     $     $     $ 47,182  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming           (7,828 )           (7,828 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals     (1 )                 (1 )
Total revenues and other income   $ 47,181     $ (7,828 )   $     $ 39,353  
Asset impairments   $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss)   $ 33,530     $ (7,900 )   $ (6,011 )   $ 19,619  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 41,140     $ (72 )   $ (5,034 )   $ 36,034  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                                
Operating activities   $ 41,827     $ (72 )   $ (8,741 )   $ 33,014  
Investing activities   $ 758     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (38,442 )
Financing activities   $ (1,256 )   $     $ 8,047     $ 6,791  
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )
Free cash flow(1)   $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )
                                 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025                                
Revenues   $ 55,681     $     $     $ 55,681  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming           4,610             4,610  
Gain on asset sales and disposals     247                   247  
Total revenues and other income   $ 55,928     $ 4,610     $     $ 60,538  
Asset impairments   $ 20     $     $     $ 20  
Net income (loss)   $ 45,208     $ 4,550     $ (9,505 )   $ 40,253  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 49,213     $ 2,880     $ (6,833 )   $ 45,260  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                                
Operating activities   $ 43,223     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 34,424  
Investing activities   $ 947     $     $     $ 947  
Financing activities   $ (841 )   $     $ (34,098 )   $ (34,939 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 44,170     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 35,371  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 43,923     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 35,124  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Revenues   $ 48,398     $     $     $ 48,398  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming           (1,686 )           (1,686 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals                        
Total revenues and other income   $ 48,398     $ (1,686 )   $     $ 46,712  
Asset impairments   $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss)   $ 39,808     $ (1,701 )   $ (7,109 )   $ 30,998  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 43,148     $ (15 )   $ (5,948 )   $ 37,185  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                                
Operating activities   $ 49,174     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 44,765  
Investing activities   $ 743     $     $     $ 743  
Financing activities   $     $     $ (46,386 )   $ (46,386 )
Distributable cash flow(1)   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
Free cash flow(1)   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  


____________________
(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
   

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights  
       
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except per ton data)   2026     2025     2025  
Coal sales volumes (tons)                        
Appalachia                        
Northern     472       124       1,291  
Central     2,967       3,306       2,969  
Southern     329       296       686  
Total Appalachia     3,768       3,726       4,946  
Illinois Basin     2,420       3,342       1,264  
Northern Powder River Basin     175       916       750  
Gulf Coast     162       237       339  
Total coal sales volumes     6,525       8,221       7,299  
                         
Coal royalty revenue per ton                        
Appalachia                        
Northern   $ 1.42     $ 1.48     $ 1.48  
Central     6.18       6.18       5.95  
Southern     11.40       9.18       9.48  
Illinois Basin     2.32       2.44       2.11  
Northern Powder River Basin     6.19       4.55       4.36  
Gulf Coast     0.83       0.78       0.79  
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton     4.53       4.36       4.42  
                         
Coal royalty revenues                        
Appalachia                        
Northern   $ 671     $ 183     $ 1,909  
Central     18,328       20,426       17,669  
Southern     3,750       2,718       6,504  
Total Appalachia     22,749       23,327       26,082  
Illinois Basin     5,606       8,141       2,667  
Northern Powder River Basin     1,084       4,169       3,269  
Gulf Coast     135       184       267  
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues     29,574       35,821       32,285  
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases           (323 )     (7 )
Total coal royalty revenues   $ 29,574     $ 35,498     $ 32,278  
                         
Other revenues                        
Production lease minimum revenues   $ 558     $ 2,725     $ 797  
Minimum lease straight-line revenues     4,019       4,050       4,300  
Oil and gas royalty revenues     1,386       2,444       1,410  
Carbon neutral revenues     185       595       253  
Property tax revenues     1,711       1,637       1,546  
Wheelage revenues     1,990       1,738       1,855  
Coal overriding royalty revenues     1,386       880       526  
Lease amendment revenues     1,200       655       1,844  
Aggregates royalty revenues     1,118       853       936  
Other revenues     170       185       130  
Total other revenues   $ 13,723     $ 15,762     $ 13,597  
Royalty and other mineral rights   $ 43,297     $ 51,260     $ 45,875  
Transportation and processing services revenues     3,885       4,421       2,523  
Gain (loss) on asset sales and disposals     (1 )     247        
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income   $ 47,181     $ 55,928     $ 48,398  
                         

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA  
                             
    Mineral             Corporate and          
(In thousands)   Rights     Soda Ash     Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                                
Net income (loss)   $ 33,530     $ (7,900 )   $ (6,011 )   $ 19,619  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           7,828             7,828  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                        
Add: interest expense, net                 973       973  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     7,610             4       7,614  
Add: asset impairments                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 41,140     $ (72 )   $ (5,034 )   $ 36,034  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025                                
Net income (loss)   $ 45,208     $ 4,550     $ (9,505 )   $ 40,253  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           (4,610 )           (4,610 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment           2,940             2,940  
Add: interest expense, net                 2,668       2,668  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,985             4       3,989  
Add: asset impairments     20                   20  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 49,213     $ 2,880     $ (6,833 )   $ 45,260  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net income (loss)   $ 39,808     $ (1,701 )   $ (7,109 )   $ 30,998  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment           1,686             1,686  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                        
Add: interest expense, net                 1,157       1,157  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,340             4       3,344  
Add: asset impairments                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,148     $ (15 )   $ (5,948 )   $ 37,185  
                                 

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow  
                             
    Mineral             Corporate and          
(In thousands)   Rights     Soda Ash     Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 41,827     $ (72 )   $ (8,741 )   $ 33,014  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     758                   758  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment           (39,200 )           (39,200 )
Distributable cash flow   $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Free cash flow   $ 42,585     $ (39,272 )   $ (8,741 )   $ (5,428 )
                                 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ 758     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (38,442 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   $ (1,256 )   $     $ 8,047     $ 6,791  
                                 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 43,223     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 34,424  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     247                   247  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     700                   700  
Distributable cash flow   $ 44,170     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 35,371  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (247 )                 (247 )
Free cash flow   $ 43,923     $ 2,880     $ (11,679 )   $ 35,124  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 947     $     $     $ 947  
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (841 )   $     $ (34,098 )   $ (34,939 )
                                 
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025                                
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 49,174     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 44,765  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     743                   743  
Distributable cash flow   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals                        
Free cash flow   $ 49,917     $ (15 )   $ (4,394 )   $ 45,508  
                                 
Net cash provided by investing activities   $ 743     $     $     $ 743  
Net cash used in financing activities   $     $     $ (46,386 )   $ (46,386 )
                                 

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow  
               
    For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands)   June 30, 2025     September 30, 2025     December 31, 2025     March 31, 2026     Last 12 Months  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 45,579     $ 41,095     $ 44,765     $ 33,014     $ 164,453  
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     730       906                   1,636  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable     714       728       743       758       2,943  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment                       (39,200 )     (39,200 )
Distributable cash flow   $ 47,023     $ 42,729     $ 45,508     $ (5,428 )   $ 129,832  
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals     (730 )     (906 )                 (1,636 )
Free cash flow   $ 46,293     $ 41,823     $ 45,508     $ (5,428 )   $ 128,196  
Add: investment in soda ash business                       39,200       39,200  
Free cash flow before investment in soda ash business   $ 46,293     $ 41,823     $ 45,508     $ 33,772     $ 167,396  


               
Leverage Ratio  
               
    For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands)   June 30, 2025     September 30, 2025     December 31, 2025     March 31, 2026     Last 12 Months  
Net income   $ 34,211     $ 30,905     $ 30,998     $ 19,619     $ 115,733  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment     (2,526 )     2,390       1,686       7,828       9,378  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment     4,900                         4,900  
Add: interest expense, net     2,380       1,779       1,157       973       6,289  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,754       3,868       3,344       7,614       18,580  
Add: asset impairments                              
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 42,719     $ 38,942     $ 37,185     $ 36,034     $ 154,880  
                                         
Debt—at March 31, 2026                                   $ 60,415  
                                         
Leverage Ratio                                   0.4 x  
                                       


    For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands)   June 30, 2024     September 30, 2024     December 31, 2024     March 31, 2025     Last 12 Months  
Net income   $ 46,064     $ 38,595     $ 42,772     $ 40,253     $ 167,684  
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment     (3,645 )     (8,109 )     (931 )     (4,610 )     (17,295 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment     7,584       6,320       10,667       2,940       27,511  
Add: interest expense, net     4,349       4,194       3,524       2,668       14,735  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization     3,324       4,730       2,827       3,989       14,870  
Add: asset impairments           87             20       107  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 57,676     $ 45,817     $ 58,859     $ 45,260     $ 207,612  
                                         
Debt—at March 31, 2025                                   $ 139,047  
                                         
Leverage Ratio                                   0.7 x  

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