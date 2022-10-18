GamingInvesting News

ThinkWrite Technologies To Provide All-New Victory 250XG Headsets to Event Winners and Select Middle and High School Esports Programs, Nationwide

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) has selected category leader ThinkWrite Technologies™ as the Official Esports Headset Provider for its slate of offerings that blend play and learning for lifelong student impact.

ThinkWrite Technologies will provide its all-new 250XG Victory Gaming headsets to NASEF members for esports events, along with career insights from ThinkWrite audio technology experts.

NASEF has always focused on providing meaningful preparation for college and career opportunities through its engaging interest-driven learning. For NASEF members, "scholastic esports" doesn't just mean esports in schools, it means connecting scholastic benefits with the esports environment.

"We're proud to partner with NASEF as its Official Esports Headset Provider as we share a common goal: helping students learn the necessary skills to both thrive and grow," said Mike Guerena , founder and CEO of ThinkWrite Technologies. "As esports becomes increasingly more popular, we're extending learning beyond the classroom, helping students to build valuable skills, promote teamwork and explore potential career paths including those in the audio and engineering fields."

New 250XG Victory Gaming Headset

The 250 XG Victory Gaming Headset provides gamers newly enhanced levels of audio quality and an immersive experience when paired with a home gaming console or eSports team - at an unbeatable price point. Full spectrum sound and unmatched voice connectivity, with both teammates and opponents, are housed in a winning, over-ear style headset. Ergonomically-shaped ear cushions, made with moisture-wicking mesh fabric, provide 100%-contact around the ear, minimizing external noise infiltration and improving sonic quality. A unique flip-down "Silicon Flex" adjustable microphone boom, fitted with an omni capsule, can be optimally positioned to exact needs, capturing diverse vocal qualities and unique inflection while minimizing background noise. The model includes an easy-to-access gaming style volume control with mic boom mute, all built into a thick braided cable that protects connectivity and is designed to stand up to years of use and abuse.

About ThinkWrite Technologies™

Based in Carlsbad, California, ThinkWrite Technologies is a developer of high quality, value-driven headphones and headsets that provide a superior user experience at a sensible price.  Endorsed by the world-renowned California Ear Institute for audio safety, and with the technological guidance of Emmy award-winning audio engineer Mark Howlett , ThinkWrite has grown to become one of the top-selling brands in the category. To learn more, visit ThinkWrite online , and follow socially on Facebook , Instagram and on Twitter .

About NASEF

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation (WWSEF). Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on Twitch , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. has announced a name change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 19, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AviaGames CEO and Founder Vickie Chen Recognized for Influential Female Leadership

Vickie Chen Listed Among 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 and Named a Finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Avia Games creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced CEO and Founder Vickie Chen has been recognized by Forbes China as an "Industry Leader" on its list of the 2022 Global Chinese Elite Top 100. The prestigious list recognizes 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives in the Americas, Europe Asia and other regions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CHEETOS® MAKES MISCHIEF IN THE METAVERSE WITH THE LAUNCH OF HALLOWEEN-THEMED CHESTERVILLE

For its first trip to the metaverse, Cheetos gives fans the chance to "resurrect" a favorite flavor for a limited time

- After many years of instigating mischief in the real world, Chester Cheetah and Cheetos ® are taking their antics to virtual reality this Halloween. Cheetos today unveiled Chesterville, a new, digital suburban neighborhood unlike any place real or virtual Cheetos fans have visited before. Riddled with all sorts of tricks and a chance to bring a flavor back to life in the real world, Chesterville is the first venture into virtual reality for both Cheetos and the iconic Frito-Lay ® snack portfolio.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Only 1 Woman for Every 3 Men Are Mentioned in K-12 Standards, and HerStory: The Board Game Wants to Change This

120 remarkable women are featured, including Jane Goodall , Mae Jemison , Junko Tabei , Dolly Parton , Malala, and Frida

- Underdog Games, makers of Trekking the National Parks, announces its latest board game today, HerStory. HerStory is a family-friendly game, featuring 120 iconic women of history. The game launches on Amazon this week.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Legends At War Secures Partnerships Ahead of Their High-Reward VIP Game Tournament

Produced with cutting-edge technology by Sabre Games, Legends At War is an advanced MMORTS Play-and-Earn game unlike any other.

Revolutionized by a team of developers responsible for over 160 titles and 20 million downloads, Legends At War offers the most immersive and advantageous on-chain experience for gamers to date. Players can build cities, train armies, hire legendary heroes, wage war, and forge alliances in this on-chain sandbox environment set in Medieval Europe.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

