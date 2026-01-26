NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on February 11th, 2026

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") (TSX: GRA,OTC:NNXPF and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its second quarter ended December 31st, 2025, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after the market close.

Details of the Q2 Webcast  

When: February 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time  

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:  

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gyrnvgit

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca 

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca. 

For further information, please contact:  
Pierre-Yves Terrisse 
Vice-President Corporate Development 
py.terrisse@nanoxplore.ca  
Tel: +1 438 476 1965  


