NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 6,522,00 Common Shares from treasury at a price of $4.60 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,001,200 . The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., and which included Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., ...

