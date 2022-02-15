NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,522,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $4.60 per Common Share and offer them to the public by way a prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $30,001,200 to the Company ...

GRA:CA,NNXPF