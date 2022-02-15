Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,522,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $4.60 per Common Share and offer them to the public by way a prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $30,001,200 to the Company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) (" NanoXplore " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 6,522,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $4.60 per Common Share (the " Issue Price ") and offer them to the public by way a prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $30,001,200 to the Company (the " Offering ").

The Underwriters have been granted an option (the " Over-Allotment Option ") by the Company to purchase up to an additional 978,300 Common Shares at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Common Shares as determined by the Underwriters upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined below).

A prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 24, 2022, will be filed by no later than February 17, 2022, with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of, a U.S. person, except where an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include pursuing potential acquisitions and to fund its growth strategies.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 24, 2022, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree (the " Closing Date "), and is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals of applicable securities regulatory authorities, including the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes and in this press release relate to the filing of a prospectus supplement, the closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering and the approval of the TSX.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore's most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

NanoXplore Inc.
Soroush Nazarpour
Chief Executive Officer
info@nanoxplore.ca


NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on December 22, 2021. Altogether, 85,364,604 shares (53.99% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

NanoXplore Announces Acquisition of Canuck Compounders and Provides Financial Guidance

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, announced today that it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canuck Compounders Inc. ("Canuck") for a total cash consideration of approximately $9.3 million subject to post-closing adjustments, which represents a multiple of approximately five times of the average EBITDA (1) of the last three years.

Canuck, a privately held plastic recycling compounder for the past 30 years, provides sustainable and engineered recycled plastic compounds for use in transportation, building and construction, agriculture and packaging markets. Canuck's manufacturing facility, based in Cambridge, Ontario, has a production capacity of approximately 40 million pounds annually.

NanoXplore Provides Update on Trading Activity

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is issuing this press release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report currently.

The Company is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks?

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for both first-time and sophisticated investors.

From nanotechnology-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology investing has far-reaching effects that are quickly transforming the world as we know it. Graphene-based nanomaterial also has several applications across a wide range of industries, including renewable energy and medicine.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of what nanotech is, what the market looks like right now and what the nanotech industry's future could be. Read on to see if investing in nanotech stocks could work for your portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore's U.S. Subsidiary Enters Into a Consent Order With U.S. EPA

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) announces that on August 13, 2021, its U.S. subsidiary RMC Advanced Technologies Inc. entered into a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (" EPA ") under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) (the " Consent Order "), which Consent Order allows for the commercial use of its GrapheneBlack TM as an additive for thermoplastics, thermosets and rubbers, with no annual volume limitation.

Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore, commented:

NanoXplore Virtually Closes The Market

Dr. Soroush Nazarpour President and Chief Executive Officer, NanoXplore Inc., ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GRA), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and close the market.

"The listing on TSX further enhances our profile and exposure as we look forward to connecting with a wider audience of the investment community," added Dr. Nazarpour.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada , the United States and Europe .

