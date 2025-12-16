Nano One Receives C$10.9M from Financing and Government Programs

Highlights

  • US$2.84M (C$3.95M) received in reimbursements from government support programs

  • C$6.96M in gross proceeds raised from financing that closed on Dec 10, 2025

  • C$25.8M in government reimbursements remaining for the 2026-27 period

  • Financing leverages government funding support and extends runway into 2027

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / nano one materials corp. (TSX:NANO,OTC:NNOMF)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("nano one" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received two reimbursement payments for expenses incurred in Q2 and Q3 2025 totaling US$2,841,863 from its previously awarded funding agreement with the United States Government. As announced on December 10, 2025, the Company also raised C$6,958,700 in gross proceeds from its overnight marketed financing (the "Offering").

"The proceeds received in the past two weeks add to our cash on hand," said nano one's CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal. "This will leverage approximately C$26M in reimbursements which will be claimed in 2026 and 2027 from contracted government funding programs in Québec, Canada, and the U.S. With the latest round of financing, these funds now help the Company extend its runway into 2027 and allow nano one to focus on the pathway to capacity expansion, revenue generation, and production through strategic partnerships."

nano one's One-Pot™ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) processing technology enables the Company to play a key role in the emerging battery supply chain in North America, aligning well with regional industrial development strategies. These include the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)1 which as of January 2027 will prohibit the sourcing of battery components from a Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), and the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan2 to develop resilient and diversified supply chains and mobilize capital to support key projects.

###

About nano one®

nano one® Materials Corp. (nano one) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness, and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. nano one has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:
Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
+1 (604) 420-2041

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: receipt of the total amount of anticipated funding from all government programs; use of proceeds from the Offering and all other funding; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities for acceptance of the Company's product and licensing packages; industry acceleration and demand; successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology and products efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; the development and evolution of nano one's technology and products for scale up and commercialization; achieving commercial production of LFP; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of the Company's plans - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects nano one's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to nano one and on assumptions we believe are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to assumptions regarding: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from collective government programs; use of proceeds; general and global economic and regulatory changes; next steps and timely execution of the Company's business plans; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on capital sources; the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; the Company's efforts to build resilient and sustainable supply chains for critical minerals and battery materials; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries; and such other risk factors and risks as disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, the Company's most recent annual information form, management's discussion and analysis and other documents filed from time to time under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not limited to prevailing capital markets conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, changes in legislation, and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

