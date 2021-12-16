Nano One® Materials Corp., a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carla Matheson as an independent Director to the Board effective immediately. Ms. Matheson will also serve as a member on Nano One's Audit, Compensation and Nominating, and People and Governance Committees.