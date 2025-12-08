Nano One Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Nano One Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus are Accessible Through SEDAR+

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR THE DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / nano one materials corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO,OTC:NNOMF)(OTCQB:NNOMF), is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed underwritten offering (the "Offering"), it has filed a prospectus supplement dated December 8, 2025 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated April 26, 2024, in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, to qualify the distribution of 4,650,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$1.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price") and up to an additional 697,500 Units at the Offering Price to be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option, the particulars of which are further described in the Prospectus Supplement. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2025, and is subject to satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Access to the Base Shelf Prospectus, Prospectus Supplement and any amendment thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus, Prospectus Supplement and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2100, Toronto ON, M5H 0B4, by telephone at (416) 869-9280 or by email at ecm@cgf.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About nano one
nano one is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is supporting the drive towards energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Production is being piloted and demonstrated in Candiac, Quebec, drawing on the existing plant and decades of commercial lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing experience. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit, and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions worldwide. nano one has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoOne.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated terms of the Offering and the expected closing thereof. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects nano one's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to nano one and on assumptions we believe are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to assumptions regarding: the Offering, including, but not limited to the terms of the Offering, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the offering of Units in the United States or any other jurisdiction pursuant to the Offering; changes to market conditions; changes to the regulatory climate; and such other factors and risks as disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, the Company's most recent annual information form, management's discussion and analysis and other documents filed from time to time under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not limited to prevailing capital markets conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, changes in legislation, and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

