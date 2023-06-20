Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, June 21st at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7116867749801/WN_Lu3SPGS4S9mTrp7ZAuPQjA

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

About Radius Research

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel , former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-to-be-featured-on-radius-researchs-pitch-deep-dive-and-qa-webinar-301855873.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/20/c1028.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

Our Next Energy and Nano One Sign Joint Development Agreement to Strengthen North American Supply Chain for LFP Batteries

JDA innovations focused on increasing range, lowering costs and minimizing the carbon footprint for LFP batteries.

TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Further to bulletin 2023-0611, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech") announced a reorganization of its share capital.

All of NexTech's issued common shares were renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares and a new class consisting of an unlimited number of common shares was created ("New Shares").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has received court approval for the Toggle3D.ai Inc. ("Toggle3D.ai") spinout, and the trading date on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) will commence on June 14, 2023. Toggle3D.ai will be trading under the ticker symbol TGGL on the CSE

Th spinout will be effected pursuant to the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement which received final court approval on June 9, 2023 (the "Arrangement"). Nextech3D.ai shareholders will automatically receive an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares as a stock dividend. After the spin-out Nextech3D.ai is going to retain 13 million shares or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai has raised $2,158,118 pursuant to the issuance of 8,632,473 common shares and 8,632,473 $0.50 warrants.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer as part of Strategic Growth Plan

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announces the appointment of Brad Douville current Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), to the newly created role of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and a continuing full time executive role as "Executive Vice Chair" with a mandate to support management in advancing key strategic initiatives, and the appointment of Ian Kane as President and CEO to lead the Company's profitable execution of its new strategic plan. Both appointments will be effective August 10, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

