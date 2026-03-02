Myriad Uranium's Preliminary Interpretation of High-Resolution Geophysics at Copper Mountain Provides Strong Additional Validation for District-Scale Uranium Endowment. Ground-Truthing Program Underway.

Myriad Uranium's Preliminary Interpretation of High-Resolution Geophysics at Copper Mountain Provides Strong Additional Validation for District-Scale Uranium Endowment. Ground-Truthing Program Underway.

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M,OTC:MYRUF) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed preliminary interpretation of data from its large-scale, high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey flown over the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in December 2025. See Figure 1 below. The Company has now commenced systematic ground-truthing to validate new anomalies and refine new drill targets.

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "All known historic uranium resources and almost all known targets at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project are located west of the major north-south structural corridor shown in Figure 1. They stand out in the violet signatures just west of the corridor, as you can see. However, in what is entirely new information, the overwhelming majority of radiometric anomaly points generated by our recent district-scale airborne survey occur in untested ground east of that structural corridor. As soon as we saw this result, we moved quickly to secure the eastern ground and last week we initiated systematic ground-truthing. Initial field inspections are returning elevated radiometric counts consistent with the airborne data, and we are encouraged by these early indications. We expect to provide details regarding our expanded land position shortly, followed by results from the ongoing validation program. This process will also provide additional targets for our phase 2 drill program planned to start in Q2."

Helicopter Survey Results

Preliminary interpretation indicates:

  • Known deposits are correlated with magnetic and radiometric signatures.
  • Magnetic and equivalent uranium (eU) signatures are spatially coincident.
  • Extensive radiometric anomalies occur across the district.
  • Structural features together with these anomalies are consistent with the hydrothermal alteration model of mineralization control.
  • Large number of new anomaly clusters have been identified in previously underexplored eastern extensions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_002.jpg

Figure 1: Results of the large scale high-resolution geophysical surveys at Copper Mountain.
Note that positioning information has been withheld for strategic reasons.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_002full.jpg

The combined magnetic and radiometric dataset supports the interpretation of a large hydrothermal system capable of hosting additional uranium mineralization beyond historically drilled areas. More than 100 anomaly points have been prioritized for field validation, the vast majority of which are located to the east of the north-south structural corridor (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_003.jpg

Figure 2: Structural interpretation and radiometric anomaly point selection for ground-truthing relative to property boundaries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_003full.jpg

Ground-Truthing Program

In response to these developments, Myriad has now commenced with field work to ground-truth selected radiometric anomaly points. The aim of the field work is to:

  • Confirm the presence and intensity of anomalous uranium mineralization.
  • Characterize the geological setting, structural and alteration controls.
  • Assess the relative scale and continuity of anomalies.
  • Identify and refine priority drill targets.

Initial results are consistent with airborne anomaly responses (Figure 3). Further updates will follow as work progresses.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_004.jpg

Figure 3: Ground-truthing of radiometric anomaly points commenced last week. This reading is over 100x background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/285877_f1cf3723f46bda91_004full.jpg

Geophysical Survey

The survey was completed by Precision Geosurveys, based out of Reno, Nevada, using an Airbus AS350 helicopter. The survey area covered an extent of approximately 191.8 km2, with a total of 2,114 line-kilometres completed at 100 m line spacing and with 1,000 m tie lines at a flying height of 30 m in a north-south orientation.

Magnetic data was collected using a Scintrex CS-3 (or Geometrics equivalent) cesium vapor airborne magnetometer sensor; sensitivity better than 0.01 nT and sampling rate of 20 Hz providing sample spacings of 1-2 meters, in a nose mounted stinger configuration with 3-axis real-time compensation. Two or more base station magnetometers with integrated GPS time synchronization were used for correction of temporal magnetic variations. Radiometric data was collected using a Medusa gamma spectrometer system: 21 litres of proprietary self-calibrating NaI(Tl) gamma radiation detection crystals with 512 channel output at 1 Hz sampling rate. Position control was achieved using a WAAS-enabled GPS navigation system integrated with pilot steering display and data logger. In good weather conditions, flight line accuracy of +/-8 m from desired track was achieved. Elevation control was achieved using an Opti-Logic laser altimeter (or equivalent) and height-above-ground pilot display and recording.

After the survey was completed, several procedures were undertaken by Precision Geosurveys to ensure that the data met a high standard of quality. Magnetic and radiometric data were converted into Geosoft or ASCII file formats using Nuvia Dynamics and Medusa Gamman software. Further processing was carried out using Geosoft Oasis Montaj 2025.1 geophysical processing software along with proprietary processing algorithms. These included position corrections, lag correction, flight height and digital terrain model corrections, magnetic processing, flight compensation, temporal variation correction, heading correction, IGRF removal, levelling and micro-levelling. Outputs for magnetic data included Reduction to Magnetic Pole (RTP), Calculation of Horizontal Gradient (CHG), Calculation of Vertical Gradient (CVG), Analytic Signal (AS). Radiometric processing and outputs involved Aircraft and Cosmic Background Extractions, Radon Finder, Full Spectrum Elevation Airborne Correction, Conversion to Apparent Radioelement Concentrations, Radiometric Ratios and Ternary Radioelement Image Map.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, Myriad's consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Walt has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all available data on which such information is based. There were no limits on the verification process.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, with a definitive agreement in place to acquire the remaining 25% interest from Rush Rare Metals Corp. Copper Mountain hosts multiple historic uranium deposits and past-producing mines, including the Arrowhead Mine (approximately 500,000 lbs U₃O₈ produced). The district saw extensive exploration and development by Union Pacific in the late 1970s, including approximately 2,000 boreholes and advanced mine planning prior to uranium market downturn conditions in 1980. Union Pacific is estimated to have invested approximately C$117 million (2024 dollars) in exploration and development at Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, hosting near-surface mineralization with expansion potential.

A news release detailing a comprehensive assessment of Copper Mountain's uranium endowment by Bendix Engineering for the US Department of Energy published in 1982 can be viewed here.

For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad Contacts:

Thomas Lamb

President and CEO

tlamb@myriaduranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; access to minerals where the surface rights above them have not been settled; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285877

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Myriad UraniumM:CCCSE:Muranium investing
M:CC
The Conversation (0)
Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Definitive agreement for the sale of the Marshall projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Map with red pin on Saskatchewan, Canada.

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years

Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) has approved construction of what it says will be Canada’s first new large-scale uranium mine in more than 20 years, setting the stage for work to begin next month at its flagship Phoenix project in northern Saskatchewan.The company announced that its... Keep Reading...
Uranium American Resources

Uranium American Resources

Uranium American Resources Inc. is a mining company. The Company maintains mining leases on properties in Nevada. The Company is engaged in mining activities in the mineable resource of gold and silver remains in the Comstock Mining District. Its Comstock project is located in northwestern... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a magnifying glass over uranium on the periodic table.

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

A looming shortage of uranium enrichment services could threaten US nuclear expansion plans, according to the leader of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU), one of the country’s largest suppliers of enriched uranium.Amir Vexler, president and CEO of Centrus, is warning that rising demand from existing... Keep Reading...
Eagle Energy Metals

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF)... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse.

Basin Energy Hits 1,112 ppm TREO, Fast Tracks 2026 Uranium and REE Strategy at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is moving to accelerate its 2026 exploration efforts following "exciting" results from its maiden drilling program at the Sybella-Barkly project in Queensland. In a recent interview, Managing Director Pete Moorhouse revealed that the company has confirmed a significant... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

Standard Uranium Announces Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement of Units

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces Plans for Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Inc. Announces $20 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Flow-Through Units and Units

precious metals investing

With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA at the Borralha Project

battery metals investing

CEO Appointment and NSW Silver Project Acquisition