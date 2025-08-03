Music Well Exploration Update

Music Well Exploration Update

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

augustus mineralsaug:auasx:augbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Download the PDF here.

High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

SPA Completed & Mt Kare Application Moves to Second in Line

SPA Completed & Mt Kare Application Moves to Second in Line

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced SPA Completed & Mt Kare Application Moves to Second in Line

Download the PDF here.

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott Announces Securities of Summa Silver Corp.

Exchanged for Securities of Silver47 Exploration Corp. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 1, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) acquired 10,383,434 common shares of Silver47 Exploration Corp., (Silver47 Shares) and 1,525,000 Silver47 Share purchase warrants (Silver47 Warrants) upon the closing a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement), pursuant to which Silver47 Exploration acquired all the outstanding common shares of Summa Silver Corp (Summa Silver Shares). Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things, holders of Summa Silver Shares received 0.452 of a Silver47 Share for every Summa Silver Share they held. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns over 10% of the outstanding Silver47 Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

Silver47 and Summa Silver Complete Merger to Create a Premier U.S. High Grade Silver Explorer & Developer

 

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47") and Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) ("Summa") (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously announced at-market merger (the "Transaction") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The combined company (the "Combined Company") will continue under the name "Silver47 Exploration Corp.".

 

Gary R. Thompson, Executive Chairman of Silver47, stated: "We are excited to have reached this transformative milestone which begins our rapid growth phase to become a large high-grade USA-focused silver company. I'm looking forward to unlocking the value of these assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

RemSense Capital Raising

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

RemSense Capital Raising

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

zinc investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Uranium Investing

Cameco Lifts Outlook on Nuclear Momentum, Westinghouse Boost After Strong Q2 Performance

×