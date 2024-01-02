Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of MTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 4 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

MTM:AU
MTM Critical Metals
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals


MTM Critical Metals
