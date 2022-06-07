Gaming Investing News

The Award-Winning Play-to-Learn Company Brings Literacy-Boosting Video Game to Younger Generations Who Thrive in Digital-First Environments

Mrs Wordsmith the award-winning play-to-learn company proudly launches Word Tag : an adventure-filled video game that uses missions, rewards, and hilarious character narratives to help kids ages 7-13 boost their vocabulary and learn up to 1,000 new words each year! With only 15 minutes of daily gameplay, kids will add 3 new words to their vocabulary, helping them achieve academic excellence from reading and writing to comprehension exams!

Research shows that vocabulary is the key factor in successful reading and comprehension. Research also shows readers cannot properly understand a page where a mere five percent of words are unknown to them - a limit to acquiring vocabulary by traditional reading methods. Word Tag solves this inefficiency by teaching kids new vocabulary as they play, ultimately making them better readers.

Players who enter the virtual Word Tag world will face off against Bogart, a villainous worm trying to ban free speech by shutting down all the libraries. In order to save the day, kids will need to become "word superheroes" and fill the world with words by spraying graffiti over statues of Bogart and city walls. Through many missions and leveling up, kids will develop a command of words, and discover how words shape our worlds as we know it!

Kids can customize their character with the coolest outfits and compare progress with their friends through the game. Embracing the motto: "The more you learn the more you earn," Word Tag features pedagogically-developed missions and minigames in which kids learn new words to level up and earn rewards. Parents will be able to track kids' progress through Parent Reports , which outline learning milestones and key takeaways to practice offline.

Created by a team of world-leading experts in gaming, education, linguistics, and entertainment, Word Tag is proven to help kids improve their vocabulary and raise their reading level while having fun! The digital game is designed to seamlessly compliment the Mrs Wordsmith print portfolio, with seven titles currently available across North America , UK and Australia in partnership with leading book publisher, DK .

"Where we are different is that we are not a boring educational app - we are a genuinely fun platformer game kids want to play," said Martin Frain , Chief Marketing Officer at Mrs Wordsmith. "Learning vocabulary is about repetition, so it's important they enjoy playing and want to come back. We personalize and pace their learning experience so they get the best level of challenge every session."

"Word Tag is a remarkable next step for Mrs Wordsmith, which takes the science of learning and applies it to this dynamic and engaging form," said Susan Neuman , Professor of Childhood and Literacy Education at New York University . "It is a genuinely innovative, educational project that will reconfigure how we look at screen time for our children. It has been a real joy to watch Word Tag come to life and I look forward to seeing how it will accelerate learning for its users."

Already this year, Mrs Wordsmith has received numerous awards and accreditations, including the NAPPA Award for Board & Card Games , The National Parenting Centre's Seal of Approval , and the Academics' Choice Smart Book Award .

In a continued commitment to empower kids with the words to succeed in school and life, Mrs Wordsmith proudly supported Scripps National Spelling Bee during "Bee Week" as a 2022 Sponsor. Finalists from across the US were given an exclusive first look at the Word Tag game release and granted FREE access for 3-months.

For a limited time,  families and educators everywhere can experience Word Tag FREE for 3-months, with the purchase of Mrs Wordsmith products. Visit mrswordsmith.com to join the fun!

About Mrs Wordsmith

Mrs Wordsmith combines proven learning science with Hollywood -quality illustration and state-of-the-art game design to create books, card games, worksheets, and video games that improve the literacy outcomes of kids aged 4–13.  Guided by the conviction that educational resources should be every bit as exciting and hilarious as the movies kids watch and the games kids play, Mrs Wordsmith's products provide a premium, modern learning experience that is more motivating and more fun than any other. Visit mrswordsmith.com for more information and free resources, or follow @mrswordsmithofficial on instagram.

