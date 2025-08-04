MP Materials to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

MP Materials to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

 

 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Canaccord Genuity's 45 th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

 

Live webcasts and replays will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/ .

 

   About MP Materials   

 

 MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

 

Join the MP Materials community on X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

 

  

  

 

  Investors:  
ir@mpmaterials.com  

 

  Media:  
Matt Sloustcher
media@mpmaterials.com  

 

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MP MaterialsMP:USNYSE:MP
MP:US
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Music Well Exploration Update

Related News

Resource Investing

Productivity Commission Says Trump’s Tariffs Will "Redirect" Others to Australia

gold investing

WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand

Base Metals Investing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 7th

Base Metals Investing

COB: Halls Creek Project Review Targets Major Uplift

Base Metals Investing

Augustus Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Base Metals Investing

Music Well Exploration Update

Emerging Tech Investing

RemSense Capital Raising

×