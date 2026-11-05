MP Materials Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MP Materials Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

NdPr production of 1,018 metric tons, a 41% increase year over year

NdPr sales of 1,020 metric tons 1 , a 94% increase year over year

Generated $155.8 million of consolidated revenue and PPA Income, consisting of $147.7 million of revenue and $8.1 million of PPA Income

Materials Segment 1 generated $133.5 million in revenue, $8.1 million of PPA Income, and $47.8 million in Adjusted EBITDA

Magnetics Segment generated $18.6 million in revenue and $5.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA

Completed GM magnet qualification; saleable deliveries, revenue commencing in Q4

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) ("MP Materials" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

"MP Materials delivered a strong quarter of growth across production, sales, and earnings," said James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MP Materials. "Most importantly, we completed the GM qualification process, with saleable magnet deliveries and revenue beginning in the fourth quarter. This milestone is the result of years of compounding capabilities across the MP platform and marks an inflection point for our business and mission."

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Highlights

For the three months ended
September 30,

2026 vs. 2025

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Financial Measures:

Revenue

$

147,655

$

53,553

$

94,102

176

%

Price protection agreement income

$

8,109

$

$

8,109

N/M

Net loss

$

(20,710

)

$

(41,780

)

$

21,070

50

%

Adjusted EBITDA 2

$

41,138

$

(12,570

)

$

53,708

N/M

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 2

$

8,768

$

(17,835

)

$

26,603

N/M

Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.24

)

$

0.12

50

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS 2

$

0.04

$

(0.10

)

$

0.14

N/M

N/M = Not meaningful.

1 Includes sales volumes, revenue, and profits recognized in the Materials Segment on intercompany transactions with the Magnetics Segment.

2 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for the definitions. See tables below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Review

Consolidated revenue increased 176% year over year to $147.7 million, driven by higher sales of NdPr oxide and metal, as well as stronger market pricing. Revenue further benefited from a $31.6 million sale of SEG+ to a U.S. aerospace and defense customer in the quarter. The increase was partially offset by slightly lower revenue from magnetic precursor products due to the start-up of magnetics production at Independence.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $53.7 million year over year to $41.1 million, driven mainly by the changes in revenues discussed above, as well as the price protection agreement income ("PPA Income") generated in the Materials Segment. These improvements were partially offset by higher cost of sales in the Materials Segment due to the significant growth in NdPr sales volumes, a $6.4 million reserve on certain non-core product inventories, and the sale of SEG+, as well as higher SG&A mainly driven by higher headcount to support our downstream expansion.

Adjusted Net Income improved by $26.6 million year over year to $8.8 million, driven primarily by the higher Adjusted EBITDA discussed above. This improvement was partially offset by the amortization related to the price protection agreement upfront asset, with no comparable cost in the prior year period, and lower interest income due to changes in short-term investment balances.

Net loss improved by $21.1 million year over year to $(20.7) million, primarily due to the factors driving the improvement in Adjusted Net Income (Loss) discussed above, and lower Advanced projects and development expenses, which in the prior year period included transaction costs associated with the DoW agreements and financing transactions. This improvement was partially offset by higher start-up costs from the ramp-up of start-up activities for initial magnet production, as well as higher stock-based compensation expense and an unfavorable change in the fair value of the derivative instrument associated with the 2030 Notes issued in December 2024.

Diluted loss per common share and Adjusted Diluted EPS improved by $0.12 and $0.14 year over year, respectively, to $(0.12) and $0.04, respectively, in line with the change in Net loss and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) discussed above.

Third Quarter 2026 Segment Financial Highlights

For the three months ended
September 30,

2026 vs. 2025

(in thousands, unaudited)

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Segment Financials:

Revenue

Materials Segment

$

133,539

$

31,641

$

101,898

322

%

Magnetics Segment

18,623

21,912

(3,289

)

(15

)%

Intercompany eliminations (1)

(4,507

)

(4,507

)

N/M

Total revenue

$

147,655

$

53,553

$

94,102

176

%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Materials Segment

$

47,828

$

(14,522

)

$

62,350

N/M

Magnetics Segment

5,348

9,481

(4,133

)

(44

)%

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,176

$

(5,041

)

$

58,217

N/M

Corporate and other (2)

(11,282

)

(7,529

)

(3,753

)

(50

)%

Intercompany eliminations (1)

(756

)

(756

)

N/M

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

41,138

$

(12,570

)

$

53,708

N/M

N/M = Not meaningful.

(1)

Represents the elimination of intercompany revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA associated with NdPr oxide sales made by the Materials Segment to the Magnetics Segment.

(2)

Corporate and other is not considered a reportable segment, and is presented solely to reconcile the total of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis.

(3)

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definition. See table below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income or loss.

Third Quarter 2026 Materials Segment Financial and Operational Results

For the three months ended
September 30,

2026 vs. 2025

(unaudited)

2026

2025

Amount
Change

% Change

Revenue:

(in thousands)

NdPr oxide and metal

$

100,961

$

30,911

$

70,050

227

%

Other revenue

32,578

730

31,848

N/M

Total Materials Segment revenue

$

133,539

$

31,641

$

101,898

322

%

Price protection agreement income

$

8,109

$

$

8,109

N/M

Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

47,828

$

(14,522

)

$

62,350

N/M

Key Performance Indicators (2) :

(in whole units)

Separated NdPr products

NdPr Production Volume (MTs)

1,018

721

297

41

%

NdPr Sales Volume (MTs)

1,020

525

495

94

%

Rare earth concentrate

REO Production Volume (MTs)

12,887

13,254

(367

)

(3

)%

N/M = Not meaningful.

(1)

See "Segment Information" below for further information.

(2)

See "Key Performance Indicators" below for definitions and further information.

Third Quarter 2026 Magnetics Segment Financial Results

For the three months ended
September 30,

2026 vs. 2025

(in thousands, unaudited)

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Magnetic precursor products revenue

$

18,623

$

21,912

$

(3,289

)

(15

)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

5,348

$

9,481

$

(4,133

)

(44

)%

(1)

See "Segment Information" below for further information.

MP Materials CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

260,336

$

1,166,011

Short-term investments

1,077,575

664,275

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

1,337,911

1,830,286

Trade accounts receivable

64,074

14,642

Other receivables

57,638

132,042

Inventories

176,139

171,560

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,082

17,271

Total current assets

1,654,844

2,165,801

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,757,949

1,369,817

Inventories

117,032

80,539

Price protection agreement upfront asset, net

176,759

209,668

Other non-current assets

79,903

38,335

Total non-current assets

2,131,643

1,698,359

Total assets

$

3,786,487

$

3,864,160

Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts and construction payable

$

80,184

$

36,655

Accrued liabilities

109,650

95,086

Current portion of long-term debt

67,411

Deferred revenue

32,304

74,301

Other current liabilities

22,849

25,596

Total current liabilities

244,987

299,049

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt, net of current portion

936,253

931,330

Deferred revenue

88,121

83,889

Deferred government grant

26,410

22,101

Deferred investment tax credit

32,411

26,860

Deferred income taxes

23,614

51,558

Other non-current liabilities

70,981

57,005

Total non-current liabilities

1,177,790

1,172,743

Total liabilities

1,422,777

1,471,792

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable preferred stock:

Series A cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $435,580 and $413,489 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)

413,611

413,611

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, undesignated ($0.0001 par value, 49,600,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively, zero issued and outstanding in either period)

Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 193,484,771 and 192,607,429 shares issued, and 178,234,989 and 177,357,647 shares outstanding, as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively)

19

19

Additional paid-in capital

1,992,468

1,970,970

Retained earnings

185,454

234,428

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(795

)

387

Treasury stock, at cost, 15,249,782 shares for both periods

(227,047

)

(227,047

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,950,099

1,978,757

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$

3,786,487

$

3,864,160

MP Materials CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

147,655

$

53,553

$

346,794

$

171,756

Price protection agreement income

8,109

67,962

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization)

85,628

48,477

232,165

147,739

Selling, general and administrative

37,995

28,405

106,799

80,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,131

22,497

103,647

64,658

Start-up costs

14,152

1,413

34,469

3,150

Advanced projects and development

1,896

19,026

5,084

21,996

Other operating costs and expenses (income), net

2,020

758

10,801

(104

)

Total operating costs and expenses, net

177,822

120,576

492,965

317,439

Operating loss

(22,058

)

(67,023

)

(78,209

)

(145,683

)

Interest expense, net

(9,409

)

(8,566

)

(28,958

)

(21,595

)

Other income, net

4,217

17,157

36,940

38,947

Loss before income taxes

(27,250

)

(58,432

)

(70,227

)

(128,331

)

Income tax benefit

6,540

16,652

21,253

33,031

Net loss

$

(20,710

)

$

(41,780

)

$

(48,974

)

$

(95,300

)

Loss per common share:

Basic

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.57

)

Diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.57

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

178,501,272

175,034,287

178,311,733

167,585,724

Diluted

178,501,272

175,034,287

178,311,733

167,585,724

MP Materials CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended
September 30,

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)

2026

2025

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(48,974

)

$

(95,300

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

103,647

64,658

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

(20,876

)

(17,598

)

Stock-based compensation expense

35,663

20,591

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

5,430

3,572

Lower of cost or net realizable value reserve

6,443

6,352

Deferred income taxes

(19,035

)

(29,489

)

Other

12,293

(4,100

)

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:

Trade accounts receivable

(49,432

)

5,806

Other receivables

51,909

(20,704

)

Inventories

(39,282

)

(84,068

)

Prepaid expenses, other current and non-current assets

(11,845

)

(4,690

)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,850

7,057

Deferred revenue

(41,059

)

44,736

Deferred government grant

7,013

3,923

Other current and non-current liabilities

(9,502

)

(9,647

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,757

)

(108,901

)

Investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(420,250

)

(109,969

)

Purchases of short-term investments

(1,812,681

)

(1,391,257

)

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

15,840

88,658

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

1,402,997

1,095,557

Proceeds from return of investment in equity method investee

9,673

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,063

Proceeds from government awards used for construction

6,500

24,200

Net cash used in investing activities

(807,594

)

(279,075

)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

61,540

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

747,500

Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock

299,402

Proceeds from issuance of warrant

189,058

Payments of debt issuance costs

(3,004

)

Payments to retire long-term debt

(67,499

)

Payments of equity issuance costs

(31,104

)

Principal payments on debt obligations

(3,560

)

(5,003

)

Payments related to tax withholding on stock-based awards

(20,086

)

(5,524

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(91,145

)

1,252,865

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(906,496

)

864,889

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning balance

1,167,359

283,603

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ending balance

$

260,863

$

1,148,492

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

260,336

$

1,147,155

Restricted cash, current

527

799

Restricted cash, non-current

538

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

260,863

$

1,148,492

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

(in thousands, unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss

$

(20,710

)

$

(41,780

)

$

(48,974

)

$

(95,300

)

Adjusted for:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36,131

22,497

103,647

64,658

Interest expense, net

9,409

8,566

28,958

21,595

Income tax benefit

(6,540

)

(16,652

)

(21,253

)

(33,031

)

Stock-based compensation expense (1)

11,321

7,654

35,475

20,434

Initial start-up costs (2)

12,591

1,180

31,032

2,586

Transaction-related and other costs (3)

1,133

22,364

11,337

30,308

Accretion of asset retirement and environmental obligations (4)

386

373

1,157

1,118

Loss (gain) on disposals of long-lived assets, net (4)

1,634

385

1,802

(1,222

)

Other income, net (5)

(4,217

)

(17,157

)

(36,940

)

(38,947

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

41,138

$

(12,570

)

$

106,241

$

(27,801

)

(1)

Principally included in "Selling, general and administrative" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

Included in "Start-up costs" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and excludes any applicable stock-based compensation, which is included in the "Stock-based compensation expense" line above. Primarily relates to certain costs incurred in connection with the commissioning and starting up of our initial magnet-making capabilities at the Independence Facility prior to the achievement of commercial production.

(3)

Pertains to legal, consulting, and advisory services, and other costs associated with specific matters or transactions, including litigation matters, potential acquisitions, mergers, or other investments. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, amount is principally included in "Selling, general and administrative" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the amount is principally included in "Other operating costs and expenses (income), net" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, and consists primarily of $8.8 million related to the settlement of a construction-related litigation matter. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the amounts are principally included in "Advanced projects and development" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, and include $10.6 million and $12.4 million, respectively, of costs incurred in association with the DoW Transactions, as well as $7.4 million of costs incurred to secure financing.

(4)

Included in "Other operating costs and expenses (income), net" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(5)

Principally comprised of interest and investment income.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

(in thousands, unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss

$

(20,710

)

$

(41,780

)

$

(48,974

)

$

(95,300

)

Adjusted for:

Stock-based compensation expense (1)

11,321

7,654

35,475

20,434

Initial start-up costs (2)

12,591

1,180

31,032

2,586

Transaction-related and other costs (3)

1,133

22,364

11,337

30,308

Loss (gain) on disposals of long-lived assets, net (4)

1,634

385

1,802

(1,222

)

Change in fair value of derivative instrument (5)

8,914

1,062

6,039

(3,406

)

Tax impact of adjustments above (6)

(6,115

)

(8,700

)

(23,380

)

(12,507

)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

8,768

$

(17,835

)

$

13,331

$

(59,107

)

(1)

Principally included in "Selling, general and administrative" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

Included in "Start-up costs" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and excludes any applicable stock-based compensation, which is included in the "Stock-based compensation expense" line above. Primarily relates to certain costs incurred in connection with the commissioning and starting up of our initial magnet-making capabilities at the Independence Facility prior to the achievement of commercial production.

(3)

Pertains to legal, consulting, and advisory services, and other costs associated with specific matters or transactions, including litigation matters, potential acquisitions, mergers, or other investments. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, amount is principally included in "Selling, general and administrative" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the amount is principally included in "Other operating costs and expenses (income), net" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, and consists primarily of $8.8 million related to the settlement of a construction-related litigation matter. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounts are principally included in "Advanced projects and development" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, and include $10.6 million and $12.4 million, respectively, of costs incurred in association with the DoW Transactions, as well as $7.4 million of costs incurred to secure financing.

(4)

Included in "Other operating costs and expenses (income), net" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(5)

Included in "Other income, net" within our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(6)

Tax impact of adjustments is calculated using an adjusted effective tax rate, which excludes the impact of discrete tax costs and benefits, applied to each adjustment. The adjusted effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, were 17.2% and 27.3%, respectively, and 26.7% and 25.7% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Common Share to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

(unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.57

)

Adjusted for:

Stock-based compensation expense

0.06

0.04

0.19

0.12

Initial start-up costs

0.06

0.01

0.16

0.02

Transaction-related and other costs

0.01

0.13

0.07

0.18

Loss (gain) on disposals of long-lived assets, net

0.01

0.01

(0.01

)

Change in fair value of derivative instrument

0.05

0.01

0.03

(0.02

)

Tax impact of adjustments above (1)

(0.03

)

(0.05

)

(0.12

)

(0.07

)

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.04

$

(0.10

)

$

0.07

$

(0.35

)

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

178,501,272

175,034,287

178,311,733

167,585,724

Assumed conversion of Series A Preferred Stock (2)

13,320,013

13,320,013

Assumed conversion of Warrant (2)

4,574,550

5,275,077

Assumed conversion of 2026 Notes (2)

112,587

Assumed conversion of restricted stock units (2)

962,070

1,010,193

Assumed conversion of performance stock units (2)

421,371

482,618

Adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

197,779,276

175,034,287

198,512,221

167,585,724

(1)

Tax impact of adjustments is calculated using an adjusted effective tax rate, which excludes the impact of discrete tax costs and benefits, applied to each adjustment. The adjusted effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, were 17.2% and 27.3%, respectively, and 26.7% and 25.7% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

(2)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, these shares were antidilutive for GAAP purposes. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Diluted EPS, we have added back the assumed conversion of these shares since they would not be antidilutive when using Adjusted Net Income as the numerator in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Conference Call Details

MP Materials will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, November 5, 2026. To join the conference call on a listen-only basis, participants should dial 1-888-788-0099 and international participants should dial 1-646-876-9923 and enter the conference ID number: 9548 203 9080 as well as the passcode: 290836. The live audio webcast along with the press release and accompanying slide presentation, will be accessible at investors.mpmaterials.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is America's only fully integrated rare earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain—from mining and processing to advanced metallization and magnet manufacturing. We extract and refine materials from one of the world's richest rare earth deposits in California and manufacture the world's strongest and most efficient permanent magnets. Our products enable innovation across critical sectors of the modern economy, including transportation, energy, robotics, defense, and aerospace. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/ .

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We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investors section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. MP Materials Corp. (the "Company," "we," "us" and "our") intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as "estimate," "plan," "shall," "may," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "will," "target," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the price and market for rare earth materials; the continued demand for rare earth materials and the market for rare earth materials generally; future demand for magnets and timing of sales of magnets; estimates and forecasts of the Company's results of operations and other financial and performance metrics, including expected NdPr oxide production and shipments; the Company's mining and magnet projects, including the Company's ability to expand its heavy rare earth separation capabilities, and to develop the 10X Facility and to achieve run rate production of separated rare earth materials and production of commercial metal and magnets; the transactions ("Transactions") with the United States Department of War (the "DoW"), the timing and consummation of future phases of the Transactions, the Company's and the DoW's future obligations related to the Transactions; the availability of government appropriations, funding and support for the Transactions; the availability of additional or replacement funding for our development projects and operations; statements regarding expectations and benefits of a long-term agreement with Apple and the Company's ability to supply U.S.-produced rare earth magnets; and the ability to achieve technological advancements and supply chain objectives and the timing thereof. Such statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the Company's future financial results and business.

Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the heightened significance of the development of the Company's midstream and downstream operations, including ramping its separation capabilities, and its ability to vertically integrate its value chain; risks related to the timing and achievement of expected business milestones, including with respect to the construction of the 10X Facility; the availability of appropriations from the legislative branch of the federal government and the ability of the DoW to obtain funding and support for the Transactions; the determination by the legislative, judicial or executive branches of the federal government that any aspect of the Transactions was unauthorized, void or voidable; our ability to effectively assess, determine and monitor the financial, tax and accounting treatment of the Transactions, together with our and the DoW's obligations thereunder; challenges associated with identifying alternate sales channels and customers for the highly-specialized products contemplated by the Transactions should the partnership be altered or terminated; our ability to effectively use the proceeds and utilize the other anticipated benefits of the Transactions as contemplated thereby; risks related to the Company's long-term agreement with Apple and the Company's ability to meet the obligations thereunder, including risks related to our ability to construct, develop and scale our facilities, technology and production; fluctuations in the pricing and volume of the magnet products to be produced under the agreement with Apple, our ability to effectively comply with the broader legal and regulatory requirements and heightened scrutiny associated with government partnerships and contracts; limitations on the Company's ability to transact with non-U.S. customers; changes in trade and other policies and priorities in U.S. and foreign governments, including with respect to tariffs; fluctuations, variability and uncertainty in demand and pricing in the market for rare earth products, including magnets; volatility in the price of our common stock; and those risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If any of these risks materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). MP Materials defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss before interest expense, net; income tax expense or benefit; and depreciation, depletion and amortization; further adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation expense; initial start-up costs; transaction-related and other costs; accretion of asset retirement and environmental obligations; gain or loss on disposals of long-lived assets; other income or loss; and other items that management does not consider representative of our underlying operations. MP Materials defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as GAAP net income or loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; initial start-up costs; transaction-related and other costs; gain or loss on disposals of long-lived assets; change in fair value of derivative instruments; and other items that management does not consider representative of our underlying operations; adjusted to give effect to the income tax impact of such adjustments. MP Materials defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as GAAP diluted earnings or loss per common share, excluding the per-share impact of each adjusting item described in the previous sentence (the numerator) divided by the adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (the denominator).

MP Materials' management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted EPS to compare MP Materials' performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. MP Materials believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted EPS provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to MP Materials' financial condition and results of operations. MP Materials' management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Diluted EPS provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends. MP Materials' method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies' methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and MP Materials does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. Management does not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative or to be superior to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in MP Materials' financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Segment Information

The Company's reportable segments, which are primarily based on the Company's internal organizational structure and types of products, are its two operating segments—Materials and Magnetics.

The Materials segment operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility located near Mountain Pass, San Bernardino County, California, which produces refined rare earth products as well as rare earth concentrate and related products. The Magnetics segment includes (i) the rare earth metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas ("Independence"), where the Company produces and sells magnetic precursor products and, beginning in December 2025, commenced manufacturing neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnets, and (ii) the 10X Facility.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is management's primary segment measure of profit or loss required by GAAP in assessing segment performance and deciding how to allocate the Company's resources. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as segment revenues and price protection agreement income less significant segment expenses, specifically, cost of sales (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization and stock-based compensation expense) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expense), as well as certain other operating expenses (referred to as "other segment items"). Significant segment expenses and other segment items also exclude certain costs that are non-recurring, non-cash or are not related to the segments' underlying business performance.

Key Performance Indicators

NdPr Production Volume for a given period is measured in MTs, the Company's principal unit of sale for its NdPr separated products. This measure refers to the volume of finished and packaged NdPr oxide produced at Mountain Pass for a given period. NdPr Production Volume is a key indicator of the separating and finishing capacity and efficiency of the Company's midstream operations.

NdPr Sales Volume for a given period is measured in MTs and on an NdPr oxide-equivalent basis (as further discussed below). NdPr Sales Volume is a key measure of our ability to convert our production of separated NdPr products into revenue. A unit, or MT, is considered sold once the Materials segment recognizes revenue on its sale, whether sold as NdPr oxide or NdPr metal, as determined in accordance with GAAP. For these NdPr metal sales, the MTs sold and included in NdPr Sales Volume are calculated based on the volume of NdPr oxide used to produce such NdPr metal. In the first quarter of 2026, to better reflect current contractual production yields, we began to utilize an assumed material conversion ratio of 1.25, such that a sale of 100 MTs of NdPr metal would be included in this KPI as 125 MTs of NdPr oxide-equivalent. Prior to this update, we utilized an assumed material conversion ratio of 1.20. The prior period amounts have not been recast. Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2025, NdPr Sales Volume for the Materials segment includes intercompany sales made to the Magnetics segment.

REO Production Volume for a given period is measured in MTs, the Company's principal unit of sale for its concentrate product historically. This measure refers to the REO content contained in the rare earth concentrate we produce and includes volumes fed into downstream circuits for producing separated rare earth products, a portion of which is also included in our KPI, NdPr Production Volume. REO Production Volume is a key indicator of the mining and processing capacity and efficiency of the Company's upstream operations.

Investors:
IR@mpmaterials.com

Media:
media@mpmaterials.com

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